30 Father's Day gift ideas on Amazon that you can ship right to his door

Finding a perfect gift that expresses your appreciation for Dad can be a challenge — which is probably why you've been putting it off for a bit. Whether you're in need of a last-minute gift or simply want to be prepared, Amazon's speedy two-day Prime shipping can definitely come in handy. Although Father's Day is less than two weeks away, there's still enough time to find something that is thoughtful, affordable and will arrive at his doorstep on time.
Whether he appreciates a new kitchen gadget or gifts with a personal touch, there's something for every kind of dad on our list. No matter what he's into, these 30 dad-friendly picks are both unique and budget-friendly.
To shop this article by category, click the links below:
- Personalized Amazon Father's Day gifts
- Subscription Box Amazon Father's Day gifts
- Tech Amazon Father's Day gifts
- Cooking Amazon Father's Day gifts
- Fashion Amazon Father's Day gifts
- Unique Amazon Father's Day gifts
- Outdoor Amazon Father's Day gifts
Personalized Amazon Father's Day gifts
1. DoneBetter Personalized Leather Wallet
Dad can always use a new wallet, and this custom engraved design adds a special touch. It is available in black or brown genuine leather and you can also opt to engrave a special message on the inside.
2. Kona B Designs Custom Family Name Art
This custom artwork uses black and white photos to create an art piece that he’ll be able to hang proudly.
3. Image3D Custom Viewfinder Reel
This unique way of preserving memories is a great pick for the dad who can appreciate a bit of a throwback. You can choose seven photos from some of your favorite moments and preserve them in a way that outshines any boring photo album.
Subscription Box Amazon Father's Day gifts
1. Gentleman's Box Subscription
Even if he’s working from home, his work wardrobe could likely use a bit of a refresh. This subscription service will mail him a combination of fashion accessories and grooming items on a monthly basis, so he can always look and feel his best. Past boxes have included ties from Windsor Tie Co. and socks from Gentleman of the North.
2. Battlbox Subscription
If he’s always up for an outdoor adventure, this subscription box will equip him with everything he’ll need. The items are handpicked and include a range of outdoor gear, snacks and survival tools.
3. Bean Box Coffee Subscription
This subscription service from Seattle-based Bean Box will ship three bags of artisan coffees to his door every month, fresh on arrival. He might just find a new go-to roast!
Tech Amazon Father's Day gifts
1. Crosley Deluxe Turntable with Bluetooth
This portable vinyl turntable also boasts Bluetooth capabilities, so he can play any of his favorite songs without worrying about a record scratch.
2. Cowin Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
If he doesn’t have a reliable pair of headphones by now, this popular option with more than 16,000 verified reviews might be exactly what he's looking for. They boast up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge, so he can listen to his favorite songs or watch his favorite shows on Netflix in peace.
3. Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker
A new speaker can change his listening experience this summer. This tiny-but-mighty gadget provides up to 24 hours of playing time and is built to be drop-proof.
Cooking Amazon Father's Day gifts
1. Disney Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker
For the dads who are both Disney fans and breakfast enthusiasts, this waffle maker combines the best of both worlds for waffles that are just as fluffy as they are adorable. Oh boy!
2. Cuisinart 3-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press
Help upgrade his grill game with these burger presses that can transform a traditional cheeseburger into a drool-worthy meal. They’re also dishwasher safe, so he won’t have to worry about cleaning up afterward.
3. Popbabies Portable Blender
If he can't go without his daily smoothie, he'll love the convenience of a portable blender. It even includes a custom ice tray and funnel to help create the optimal consistency with less of the mess.
4. Thoughtfully DIY Hot Sauce Kit
This DIY hot sauce kit will let him make the spicy concoction of his dreams. Dad can create his own combinations with the included spices, or follow the recipe book for some inspiration. The kit also includes four skull-shaped mason jars that will store his recipes until he’s ready to put them to the test.
5. Grosche Stovetop Espresso Maker
For days when a regular cup of joe just won’t cut it, he’ll appreciate an espresso drink crafted at home. This convenient espresso maker can brew up to nine cups at a time, so he can make drinks for the whole family.
6. Aeropress Coffee Maker
One of the easiest ways to make a cup of joe on-the-go, this coffee maker is essentially a compact version of a French press. It can brew a cup in just about a minute, so he can enjoy his favorite coffee anywhere he goes.
Fashion Amazon Father's Day gifts
1. Izod Men's Advantage Performance Polo
This fashionable polo is crafted with UPF 50 and quick-dry technology to provide extra protection from the harmful rays of the sun while keeping him cool all summer long.
2. Crazy Dog "Reel Cool Dad" T-Shirt
This shirt makes dad jokes a fashion statement, and we can only assume it’ll get a chuckle out of him. Whether he's relaxing at home or heading out for a day on the water, he'll be comfortable in this vintage-style design.
3. Under Armour Force Sunglasses
Whether he's a fishing fanatic or prefers to have quality frames for car rides, every dad needs a reliable pair of sunglasses. This polarized pair is designed to block 100% of UV rays and also features an adjustable nose pad for extra comfort.
4. Travando RFID Blocking Wallet
If his money clip is a rubber band and a few loose dollar bills, this RFID blocking wallet will definitely be an upgrade. It features seven card slots and a metal money clip to hold bills, but is still slim enough to fit comfortably in his pocket.
Unique Amazon Father's Day gifts
1. "Dad, I Want to Hear Your Story" Guided Journal
This guided journal will help Dad recount some of his fondest memories in a book he can share for years to come.
2. The New York Times - 36 Hours: USA and Canada
This book features stories, maps and photos of exciting cities across the United States and Canada. If he’s been plotting the next family road trip and could use a few suggestions, this book should have all of the resources he’ll need.
3. Viking Revolution Shaving Kit
This gift set includes all of the tools Dad will need for a wet shave, including razor blades, a razor stand, pre-shave oil, aftershave balm, a shaving brush, shaving bowl and shaving oil. It's like self-care for his facial hair!
4. Yeti Rambler Mug
If Dad is always taking his coffee on-the-go, he'll love this stainless steel Yeti mug with a spacious handle designed for wider hands.
5. Taza Pop the Top Bottle Opener
As summer kicks off, help him upgrade that old bottle opener he's been using for years. This stainless steel automatic opener will keep the bottle caps in pristine condition, making it a perfect gift for the collector in your life.
6. Swig Life Golf Partee Travel Mug
This travel mug will combine two of his passions: coffee and golf. It's triple-insulated to keep drinks hot for up to three hours and cold for up to nine.
7. Beard King Beard Bib
"Shark Tank" pitches are usually crafted with convenience in mind, and this "beard bib" will make the post-grooming mess less of a hassle for Dad. All he'll have to do is attach it to the mirror and then let his trimmer do the work.
Outdoor Amazon Father's Day gifts
1. Sleepingo Camping Sleeping Pad
Dads may enjoy camping, but they typically prefer to keep the essential items to a minimum. This sleeping pad is small enough to fit into a backpack and comfortable enough for a good night’s sleep.
2. Putt-A-Bout Putting Green
Whether he’s a professional or could use a few more practice swings before he heads back to the course, he’ll be able to do it all from the comfort of his own home — and he can even get the kids in on the fun.
3. Radiate Portable Campfire
This portable fire pit is crafted from recycled soy wax so it can be reused over and over again, providing the atmosphere of a campfire without the smoky smell that lingers on your clothes.
4. Himal Portable Cornhole Game
Cornhole is a staple at most family barbecues, and this portable version makes it easier to bring along with you.
