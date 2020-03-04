Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Every time the weather gets a bit warmer, women across the country ask themselves one question: "Where can I find a decent swimsuit?"

Thanks to the glory of the internet, there are plenty of options that don't require an awkward dressing room moment and offer more inclusive sizing. Whether you're heading to the beach soon or just wishing for a tropical vacation, Shop TODAY rounded up the best retailers for online swimsuit shopping, including plus-sized bathing suits in 2020.

Amazon

Amazon is great for our everyday purchases, but the retailer also has a vast fashion selection. Their swim section has it all from bikinis and one-piece swimsuits to plus size swimwear. For last-minute vacation shopping, we don't know what we'd do without Prime shipping!

One of Amazon's bestselling swimsuits is this figure-flattering one-piece suit, available in over 35 colors. It has over 2,700 verified 5-star reviews, and customers love the ruched waist design that flatters the tummy area.

This rashguard style is a full coverage option designed with UV-protective material to keep you safe from the sun while sporting a trendy look.

Eloquii

From bright one-pieces to bikini tops in pretty prints with flutter sleeves, you'll have a hard time choosing between all of Eloquii's plus-size swim options.

This one-piece allows you to show a little bit of skin with a lot of confidence. The cutout in the midsection and frilly straps give this swimsuit a fashion-forward flair. This style is also available in a black and a floral print.

This gorgeous one-piece is designed to flatter all shapes and sizes, so don't be surprised if you feel like a million bucks when you wear it. The halter design shows the right amount of skin and the wrap belt accentuates an hourglass shape.

Boden

Preppy prints and playful two-piece sets dominate Boden's selection of chic swimwear. Designed with high-quality materials and full coverage bottoms, there's something from the brand for everyone.

If you're looking for something with versatility, try this cute style. It has removable straps that can be worn over each shoulder or around the neck as a halter. The simple silhouette features ruching at the waist and is available in 12 different patterns.

This halter style suit is another excellent option from Boden. While we are totally into this turquoise and gold polka dot pattern, the brand has over 10 different colors to choose from.

ModCloth

ModCloth is a swimwear mecca, and the retailer knows a thing or two when it comes to dressing a woman's body. From high-waist bikini bottoms to sweetheart tops, this brand's swimwear comes in a wide variety of patterns, colors and sizes, so you're sure to find a suit that works for you.

This one-piece swimsuit is as flattering as it gets. The bold polka dot print style comes in seven different patterns and colors. Plus, it's available in sizes 4 to 26.

If you're looking for a supportive bikini top, this is a great option, thanks to a sport bra-like design. With a padded bust and an adjustable back hook closure, this bikini is as comfortable as it gets. And who doesn't love the fun leopard print?

Asos

This fast-fashion online retailer pulls out all the stops when it comes to swimwear. Their selection is stylish but budget-friendly enough to fill your cart with a couple of options. Asos has a large selection of sizes and caters to all sizes, including tall, petite, curvy and maternity options. No matter your body type, this one-stop shop will have an option for you!

A belted one-piece is a great silhouette that really accentuates curves in all the right places. And neon colors always turn heads during the spring and summer months!

Rock the one-shoulder trend with this bright orange suit from Asos. It's affordable, simple and classic! Pair this with denim shorts and your favorite sandals for a chic, summer-ready outfit.

Swimsuits for All

We love that Swimsuits For All has pretty much every swimsuit style imaginable — from trendy bikinis to timeless one-pieces — all in sizes 4 through 40.

You're bound to make a statement in this flattering yet bold tankini. Pair it with simple bottoms or splurge on the complete set and get a matching pair from Swimsuits for All.

This colorful, fitted bathing suit was truly designed for all. The chlorine-resistant fabric is durable, which means it will withstand as many pool days as you can squeeze in this summer.

"This suit has served me well. Three times a week, six-plus years in a chlorine pool. Still has a great color and fit!" said one reviewer.

Nordstrom

It should come as no surprise that Nordstrom is one of the best online swimwear shopping destinations. They have everything you could need in a wide range of sizes from brands like J. Crew, Topshop and Nike. No matter your style, you'll find a swimsuit that fits your budget and wardrobe.

This La Blanca swimsuit is trendy and versatile: You can dress it up with a colorful coverup or wear it while you enjoy your favorite watersports. The full-coverage option also comes in black, navy blue, army green and peach.

This vintage-inspired design reminds of something Allie Hamilton wore in The Notebook. And if you're looking for a classic corset bodice, this is the perfect suit for you. The Mei L'ange one-piece comes in a cloud blue color and a fruit pattern. It's also currently 40% off!

Target

Regardless of what you're looking for, Target should be one of your go-to destinations for all things swim. From trendy, colorful bikinis to maternity one-pieces and coverups, the retailer has everything you need for wallet-friendly, warm-weather dressing.

This trendy one-piece gives the illusion of a two-piece thanks to its chic design. It has a flattering high waist design and enough coverage up top with secure straps.

For something a bit more retro-inspired, this cute cutout swimsuit checks all the boxes: a bold color, flattering fit and it shows off some skin.

Pacsun

Pacsun is underrated when it comes to the swimsuit market. They offer hundreds of affordable bathing suits, from $20 string bikinis to flirty one-pieces in a wide range of sizes.

This strapless black suit is as classic as it gets. It has a sultry high leg cut and a belted waist for a flattering fit. You can comfortably wear it anywhere, whether you're lounging at the pool or hitting the beach with the kids.

This cute bikini top has an adjustable front tie closure and adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. There's also a matching pair of high waist bottoms to complete the stylish ensemble.

