While summer camp may be canceled this year, there's still plenty of things you can do to keep your children active and happy at home.

Whether your child likes to play sports, cook, read, watch movies or all the above, we've rounded up plenty of affordable summer activities for all ages. From kiddie pools to kids' cooking subscription boxes, there's bound to be something on our list that will keep your kids entertained this summer.

Inflatable pools are an inexpensive and fun way for your kids to have some fun in the sun! The Intex Crystal Blue Inflatable Pool is perfect for kids ages 2 and up. It’s also Amazon's No. 1 bestseller with over 1,100 positive verified reviews.

One way to get your kids active this summer is with a good ole’ bike. This 16-inch bike is a great transitional option that comes with training wheels. This Raleigh bike is designed to make sure the child’s weight is centered over their hips, which makes it easier for them to stay naturally balanced.

If you own a trampoline, consider adding this fun sprinkler that can reduce the temperature on the surface by 25 degrees. It has an adjustable switch to control the water flow and comes with two different bands to accommodate a trampoline shell of any size.

If you'll be spending some time by the pool, your kids will totally love playing in the water with this watermelon island pool float. It can fit up to three adults, so there’s plenty of room for all of your little ones.

What child isn’t entertained by bubbles? Keep your kids happy for hours with this bubble solution from Gazillion. It includes a seven-in-one bubble wand and an eco-friendly and nontoxic solution that won’t stain clothing or furniture.

For the rainy days when your children are all cooped up in the house, consider splurging on a Kindle Kids Edition to encourage them to get their daily reading in.

You can’t go wrong with LEGOs. This classic set comes with over 200 pieces in 29 different colors and encourages imaginative building with endless possibilities.

Do your kids love to pretend to cook? If so, they’ll definitely enjoy this adorable sand baking set made by Melissa & Doug.

Transform your backyard or home into a medieval dueling ground with this plastic balance jousting set! This activity will definitely get their energy out and it’s fun for all ages.

If your kids love playing lacrosse, then they’ll get a kick out of this Hog Wild Pop and Pass game. It’s a mix between their favorite sport and playing catch. They simply squeeze the tube and the ball is then catapulted in the air as the other player attempts to catch it.

For the child who misses playing soccer with their teammates, consider surprising them with this Swingball reflex soccer activity. It combines soccer and tetherball and gives kids the opportunity to practice their skills without running after the ball.

This fun, four-person activity is like a mix of four square and volleyball. It’s easy to store and has an adjustable height to accommodate players of all ages.

Create the ultimate movie night with this outdoor screen that will instantly transform your backyard into a cinema. It inflates within minutes using two built-in fans, and it’s weather-resistant so you can use it near swimming pools or leave it outside during rain showers.

Since chalk art is all the rage these days, consider buying your kids a sidewalk chalk kit. This one from Creative Kids comes with 30 pieces of chalk, three chalk holders and five stencils all stored in a convenient and reusable bucket.

Pass The Big Pigs is a classic dice game with a new twist! Each player tosses the pigs and they gain or lose points depending on how they land. Whoever reaches 100 points first wins the game, so it’s also a great way to practice simple math.

There’s nothing like catching your very first fish! Make the moment even more memorable with a great fishing pole. This kids’ fishing pole is “Amazon’s Choice” and has 100 five-star verified reviews.

While your summer camping trip might be put on hold for now, that doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun in the backyard! Create the ultimate camping ground for your kids with this No. 1 bestselling tent from Amazon. It has 7,500 verified reviews and comes in a variety of different sizes and colors.

Help your little one embrace the kitchen with Raddish Kids, a fun child-friendly cooking and baking subscription box. Each month, your child will discover three recipes with detailed photos that teach new cooking skills. Past recipes include chocolate banana bites and homemade applesauce.

This customizable treasure hunt kit gives kids the chance to decorate coins and then stash them in a lockable treasure chest they can construct themselves. They’ll explore cartography and learn all about reading and using maps. They can then create their very own treasure map and send a sibling or friend off on the hunt to find their buried treasure.

With this kit, your kids can decorate their own birdhouse with various paint pots and watch as birds visit throughout the summer. This set from Toysmith comes with a five-inch brush, a chain for hanging and four different paints including red, yellow, blue and white.

If your kids love Disney’s "Frozen" movies, they’ll totally love this device that allows them to go on an epic journey with all of their favorite characters. Even better, they’ll learn how to code along the way.

