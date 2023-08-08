Labor Day weekend will be here before you know it! What to shop and what to avoid

To many, Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to summer, with kids returning to school and summer vacations dwindling down. It might be hard to think about the season coming to a close but there are a few exciting things the upcoming long weekend brings, one of them being incredible deals.

The federal holiday that celebrates American workers falls on the first Monday of September, and this year that is Sept. 4. And while it's a time to squeeze in one last summer barbecue or beach weekend, it's also a time for significant savings.

When do Labor Day Sales start?

In the past, we've seen retailers offer major deals across categories, from mattresses to home appliances. And last year we saw many popular retailers get in on the action, including Amazon, Home Depot and Walmart. But when can we start to see deals rolling in? We asked Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, what to expect this Labor Day weekend.

"Typically, Labor Day sales will start showing up as early as two weeks before the holiday itself; last year, we saw the first sale around Aug. 18 ... As for those closer to the holiday itself, they'll likely start no later than the Friday of the holiday weekend, though some will start a couple of days earlier," says Ramhold.

What items go on sale for Labor Day?

Labor Day is a great time to grab major home essentials, especially summer items, she explains. So, we can expect to see discounts on outdoor grills and other home appliances, patio furniture and mattresses. Ramhold says another thing to look out for is summer clothing since retailers will be wanting to get rid of excess stock — she says you might see discounts up to 70% off!

"Watch for the lowest prices to be on things like shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, sandals, summery dresses and other similar items," she tells Shop TODAY.

Are Black Friday sales better than Labor Day?

It's no secret that Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the probably the biggest shopping event of the year, and according to Ramhold, you will typically see bigger sales on those days — but not on everything. She tells us that Labor Day is most likely the best time to grab patio furniture, mattresses and major appliances since they can be a hit or miss on Black Friday. "Retailers have a lot of stock of these kinds of items right now, so they'll likely offer better discounts during Labor Day as they try to sell off inventory," she says.

With so many items to look out for, Ramhold says there are a few products you might want to hold out on November sales for and will have better luck scoring deals; this includes electronics such as TVs, toys and fall clothing.

While we're just under a month out from Labor Day weekend and waiting for official deals to start rolling in, you can score some discounts from major retailers on home items and back-to-school essentials right now — we even found up to 82% off. And make sure to check back here as the official Labor Day sales begin to roll in.

Amazon | Home Depot | Walmart | Target | Wayfair | Patagonia

Early Labor Day Amazon deals

The bestselling streaming device is currently 50% off ahead of Labor Day, so it might be a good time or grab one for the living room or college dorm room.

This handy car must-have comes with multiple attachments to get into those hard-to-reach spots and is available right now for a hefty discount. The bestseller is already discounted to 34% and has a $7 coupon pricing it under $20.

According to the brand, this hot hair brush has silicone bristles and is meant to get close to your scalp to provide more root volume, smooth locks and a gentle curl.

There are still a few hot days to come, stay cool with this portable air conditioner — which is 41% off. According to the brand, it's easy to install with the included exhaust and hose kit and is great for spaces up to 150 square feet.

By the looks of it, some mattresses are already being marked down. This memory foam option is currently 30% off and the brand says it's made of hypoallergenic fabric.

Early Labor Day Home Depot deals

You'll be ready for cozy fall backyard nights with a new fire pit. According to the brand, it's made of weather- and rust-proof material and includes a mesh covering for safety.

This retro mini fridge is perfect for college dorms or extra food storage in the garage. It features a separate freezer compartment and organizational shelving.

This three-piece bistro set comes with two wicker chairs and a table that can be placed indoors or outdoors, says the brand. You can grab it now for 60% off!

Early Labor Day Walmart deals

Back-to-school shopping is in full force and you can grab this pack of colored pencils for upcoming school projects and arts and crafts — there are 172 colors!

If you're looking for an affordable backyard upgrade for fall, this 28-inch round fire pit is only $35. According to the brand, it's meant for wooden logs and is designed to be rust-resistant, so you can keep it outside year-round.

There are still plenty of barbecues to be had, especially since we're on the brink of football season. This find features two grilling sections so you can cook up more food without wasting time.

Save 25% off this gas-powered lawn mower, which the brand says is ideal for small lawns. It also has an adjustable handle to suit different heights.

Early Labor Day Target deals

Pencils are a school essential, which often go missing or are lent out in classrooms. That's why it might be a good idea to grab this massive pack of 40 — and it's only $7.

This backpack features plenty of pockets to keep organized, and even includes a space for a laptop, says the brand. You can score it now at an impressive $12.

Experts say Labor Day is a great time to score summer clothing, and ahead of the sales you can grab these classic jean shorts for $20.

Early Labor Day Wayfair deals

If you're looking to upgrade your bedding, this sheet set comes in over 20 colorways and even size twin XL for college dorm beds. You'll want to grab it while prices start at $20.

This subtle but huge organizational hack will feel like a massive home upgrade. It hangs behind the door and is perfect for bathrooms, laundry rooms, pantries and more.

If you're looking to upgrade your home office, this standing desk can adjust to suit different heights and it offers ergonomic support. You won't want to miss this 82% off deal!

This Sealy mattress comes delivered in an easy-setup box. According to the brand, it's made with cooling technology and moisture-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable all night.

Early Labor Day Patagonia deals

Whether you're hiking or in need of a travel bag, this sling bag features plenty of zippered pockets and water-resistant fabric. It's currently 32% off during Patagonia's rare summer sale.

This fleece sweater vest can be worn over button-downs, cotton tees and more. According to the brand, it's made of 100% polyester to keep you warm without feeling bulky.

According to the brand, this down sweater vest folds compact making it a perfect travel essential for any upcoming fall trips. During the brand's summer sale, you can grab it for 30% off.