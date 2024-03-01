Adventure awaits! Score up to 50% off REI’s clothing and gear sale: Top picks from The North Face, Patagonia and more

The great outdoors is calling and REI is making it easier than ever to get outside by offering customers up to 50% off new markdowns on past-season shoes, clothing and gear — though we found items at 65% off.

Whether you're a fan of hitting the slopes or a leisurely walk to just get some fresh air, this sale has something for everyone. From classic Patagonia T-shirts to ultra-bright headlamps to coveted HOKA sneakers, the savings are spectacular.

Keep scrolling to shop to check out our favorite picks from the sale that you’ll definitely want to pack for your next adventure. Better yet, the brand is giving customers the chance to earn a $30 bonus card — plus a lifetime of benefits by becoming an REI Co-op Member today. Happy trails!

Shoes on sale

What's better than a pair of comfy, cozy pair of socks under $5? Technically not a shoe but a very important necessity for your foot health, this pair is infused with aloe vera. The inner layers of these socks are made to moisturize your skin while you either sit back and relax or are on the go, according to the brand.

Freezing temperatures disrupting your runs? Allbird's running sneakers are made from a merino-wool blend that covers the upper and heel linings to keep feet warm. According to the retailer, these are naturally thermoregulating and cozy, so you might not want to take these off.

You deserve a good running shoe, regardless of where your feet decide to land. Case in point: Hoka's Bondi 8 Road-Running Shoe. To assist you on your runs, these sneakers have a unique rear crash pad to soften each stride, along with lightweight foam to add additional cushion and bounce.

Tackling the slopes? These waterproof boots claim to keep you warm and dry in cold and snowy weather, and shouldn't feel bulky while on so you can tread with ease.

For your casual strolls and tours across a new city, a casual sneaker is all you need. One of our favorite picks is this one from Allbirds, as it combines fashion and sustainability with its eucalyptus tree fiber upper and shoelaces made out of recycled bottles.

Women’s clothing on sale

Let's face it, no wardrobe is complete without a pair of staple sweat shorts. One reviewer wrote, "These sweatpant shorts are perfect, cozy, and casual. I love the fit, which you can wear high waisted or around the hips. Their my new go-to shorts!"

For whenever the weather is just a tad brisk, a pullover is all you need to keep you bundled. This top-rated top is loved by reviewers for its light and cozy fleece that offers the right amount of coverage. On top of that, the mock neck and kangaroo pouch offer additional space to keep your neck and hands warm.

Staying warm doesn't mean you have to rid your closet of style. This The North Face puffer is meant to protect you from icy winds thanks to the goose down and insulated hood. But it also has a perfectly cropped and relaxed shape.

Layers are one of the most important outdoor clothing essentials. Take these Columbia hybrid tights as an example. Wear them while you run or on your hike, these should move with you and keep you toasty regardless if they're worn alone or underneath your favorite pair of joggers.

There's no adventure too big or small for those shorts. Made with recycled fishing nets, these slightly baggy shorts are meant to be worn in and out of the water without uncomfortably sticking to you.

When you're packing light for big adventures, sometimes your outerwear can get in the way. But this Patagonia jacket doesn't compromise protection for space in your travel bag. For instance, the jacket has a water-repellent coating, weather-resistant nylon fabric, multiple pockets and other features to shield and block out the elements. Plus, the material is flexible enough to fold into the tightest spots in your bag.

Men's clothing on sale

Embellished with the beloved Patagonia logo featuring the Fitz Roy mountain, the man in your life is sure to love this tee. Available in a plethora of colors, you'll be able to snag his favorite.

Arc'teryx rarely goes on sale but luckily a few of the brand's most popular products are included in this sale. The brand describes this piece as a light, comfortable trim-fit base layer for lower output in cool temperatures, making it super versatile.

No matter the terrain, The North Face says this jacket can handle it all. It's waterproof, breathable and ventilating for whenever it starts to heat up, or if rain showers start to suddenly hit — it should last through them all.

Crafted from 100% merino wool, there is no doubt that this quarter-zip top offers tons of warmth. In addition to its thermal perks, this shirt also promises to be odor-resistant and prevent chafing.

Now that summer is near, it is time to stock up on a solid pair of shorts. Consider these The North Face bottoms, as they're anti-odor, supportive, heat-reflecting and much more.

Gear on sale

You'll never lose power out in the wilderness thanks to this 2-in-1 phone charger and solar lantern that can charge your phone in a power outage, or even light your tent at night. Did we mention it can float, too?

Stanley's are one of the most-wanted water bottles right now. Grab this one while you can during the sale. According to the site, it is lighter than the standard Stanley, and should keep your beverages cool and spill-proof.

While a headlamp may seem silly, you can ask any outdoor enthusiast and they'll agree, this is a must-have. From late-night bathroom breaks to cooking s'mores by the fire, this headlight will lead the way. Not to mention, it's fully USB rechargeable so you can leave the disposable batteries behind.

One side of this blanket is fleece and the other is flannel, what could possibly be better? It's also racked up some impressive praise from reviewers with one saying, "I’ve never once regretted buying this blanket! I use it every night on my bed, on the couch, and when I go car camping, and it’s held up to all that use. Definitely a must-buy, couldn’t ask for a more perfect blanket!"

Getting a sunburn is never fun and this sweat-wicking hat will keep both your head and neck protected from UV rays. The sweatband also features FlashDry-Pro materials that actively pull moisture away from the body to keep you feeling dry and comfortable during any activity, according to the brand.

Patagonia’s Black Hole Duffel is one for big adventures, since it offers a large amount of space for various gear, apparel and other essentials, along with a water-repellent outer for sudden weather changes.

