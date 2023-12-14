Do you know how to wash your favorite fleece sweatshirt? Experts break down their go-to care tips

More likely than not, you've been out shopping, when your eyes come across a fleece sweater. Your hands brush along the fabric and the words "that's soft" come out of your lips.

Synonymous with being soft, warm and sure to encapsulate feelings of coziness, now is the time to bundle up and layer with fleece sweaters. Depending on where you live, your fleece sweater stash might take up a majority of your closet, but do you know how to make that collection last?

We spoke with experts from Patagonia, REI and Tide to break down how to take care of these sweatshirts and how to make them last for a long time.

What are the most common types of fleece?

There’s a variety of fleece options to choose from in stores — sherpa, cotton blended and polar to start. The one you’re probably most familiar, though, with is micro fleece, or circular knit fleece constructions in polyester fabrics.

"Micro fleece offers lightweight warmth, good breathability, with a soft comfy hand feel," says Lauren Wallis, the senior manager of product strategy for REI Co-op Brands.

There are two ways micro fleece can be presented in a sweater, Wallis notes:

"Soft and cozy on both sides," according to Wallis. Hard-faced fleece: "Soft and cozy on one side, typically facing the body to help trap heat, but flat [or] smooth on the other to offer more durability against pilling and snagging and sometimes even [provide] wind protection."

Tide scientist Kim Romine notes that the two different types of fleece do not need to be washed or taken care of differently.

What are best practices for washing and taking care of fleece sweatshirts and sweaters?

The simple act of turning your sweaters inside out will work wonders in maintaining its texture and overall appearance.

"This decreases the amount of friction the outside of the garment experiences while rubbing against other things in the wash cycle," says Romine. She also notes that it's a smart practice to wash sweaters and items with like fabrics together, rather than pairing them with jeans which could be "abrasive."

"To help fight static cling and freshen clothes," Romine recommends adding a dryer sheet or dryer balls in the dryer since fleece sweaters are made with "synthetic fibers like polyester" that are known for gathering static.

"Additionally, washing in cold water and using the gentle cycle is an excellent way to help maintain the integrity of the garment," says Romine.

What is the lifespan of fleece?

"A garment's lifespan will depend on how well its taken care of during ownership," says Lauren Bigelow, marketing manager of Patagonia's Worn Wear program. "Good care and repair means a longer product lifespan ... A jacket could have two owners for 10 years each, or three owners that keep it for three years — it’s not about the quantity of caretakers, but the quality."

Bigelow, who is employed by Patagonia, notes that the brand utilizes recycled fabrics in their products that not only are giving new life to products that were otherwise landfill-bound, but are creating a product with materials that "are designed for versatility and repairability and made to last for years, if not generations."

In addition, the cleaning tips Romine provided above will help make fleece sweaters last.

Fleece options to shop

Colorways: 35 | Sizes: S-5X | Type of fleece: Made of a cotton and polyester fabric blend.

Deputy editorial director Ali Deabler currently owns four of these sweatshirts. It's easy to stock up, thanks to their affordable price point and how many colors it comes in (over 30!). It's her "favorite sweatshirt," and reviewers also agree simply because it's "comfy," "soft" and of "good quality."

Colorways: 9 | Sizes: XS-XL | Type of fleece: Made out of polyester.

For a more teddy bear-like sweatshirt that is as puffy as it is comfortable, opt for this pick from American Eagle (that's also currently on sale for over half-off!). Production associate Audrey Ekman can vouch for how soft it is, both inside and out.

Colorways: 11 | Sizes: S-3XL | Type of fleece: Made with polyester micro fleece.

This classic fleece jacket design feels even better than it looks, with an "ultrasoft" micro fleece fabric coming into play. There are three pockets total on this sweater, with two on the sides and a chest pocket.

The brand notes that this jacket provides a "lightweight warmth," meaning it's perfect to wear underneath a winter coat without worrying about overheating.

Colorways: 3 | Sizes: XS-2XL | Type of fleece: Brushed sherpa fleece and recycled polyester.

If you loved the sherpa hoodie styles that were going around in recent years but disliked how oversized most of the sweatshirts were, Ekman recommends this find.

"It’s cozy while still being light enough to layer, and the mix of the sherpa fleece and hoodie shape is cuddly without being overly teddy-bear-ish," she says.

Colorways: 5 | Sizes: XS-XL | Type of fleece: Made of recycled polyester fleece.

Whether you love Cotopaxi for their eccentric and out-of-the-box color schemes, or because of how durable and reliable their products truly are, this fleece sweater combines both of those qualities into one clothing item.

Also available in a men's style, this quarter-zip includes elastic at the wrist cuffs and the hem to ensure a more fitted feel and to trap warmth.

Colorways: 5 | Sizes: XS-XL | Type of fleece: Made of a combination of polyester fleece, nylon and spandex.

This full-zip sweater allows you to dump heat whenever you desire by simply wearing it unzipped, and can be paired with a number of different outfits, as its reversible as well.

Trailsmith Fleece Jacket $ 89.95 REI What we like "The best go-to fleece"

"Lightweight but warm" Something to note Fabric deteriorates quickly

Heavier than expected for some

Colorways: 4 | Sizes: XS-XL | Type of fleece: Made with polartec microfleece

Also available in men's and children's versions, this jacket from REI Co-op brands mimics a version they sold in previous years, in order to play into the wave of vintage and retro styles reentering wardrobes recently. The brand notes it was designed with the intention of being passed down to keep the style alive.

Made with a combination of polyester and recycled polyester, this sweater includes one hoodie-style pocket in the front, lined with mesh to keep essentials in place.

MegaFleece Cropped Pullover $ 108.00 Outdoor Voices What we like "Super versatile"

"Great design" Something to note Size up for oversized fit

"Pockets feel far apart"

"Run a tad long in the arms"

Colorways: 3 | Sizes: XS-3XL | Type of fleece: Made up of a combination of reclaimed wool, nylon and polyester

It's no secret that wool is synonymous with warmth, helping to trap body heat so that you don't run cold. Made out of a wool, nylon and polyester blend, associate editor Emma Stessman notes that this sweatshirt owns a newer version of this sweatshirt, but says that it "really does keep you warm."

It also holds shape after years of owning it, adds Stessman.

Colorways: 12 | Sizes: XXS-2XL | Type of fleece: Made of recycled polyester fleece

Patagonia's classic design makes it recognizable anywhere and allows its more neutral colors to be dressed up with a business casual outfit or down with a pair of jogger sweatpants.

The different hemlines at the wrist and the bottom of the sweatshirt are lined with spandex, making it so you can roll up the sleeves and it's loose enough that heat can escape if need be.

Trail High Fleece $ 140.00 Parks Project What we like "Super thick and cozy"

"Like wearing a blanket" Something to note Not as soft as expected

"Sheds a bit"

Colorways: 1 | Sizes: XS-2XL | Type of fleece: Made of polyester high-pile fleece

Modeled after National Parks, the fleece collection from Parks Project includes sites such as Acadia and Yellowstone. You're bound to be warm and cozy in this zip-up sweater, thanks to the additional five buttons that ascend past the collar to provide full coverage.

"It's probably the warmest piece of clothing I ever put on that wasn’t outerwear," said senior editor Jess Bender. "There’s enough room to put on multiple layers underneath during frigid stretches, and I especially dig the giant kangaroo pocket and high button neckline." She even noted this earned plenty of compliments at her parents' local dog park!

Colorways: 2 | Sizes: XXS-2XL | Type of Fleece: Made of recycled polyester

Production coordinator Camryn Privette has a crush on Arc'teryx, more specifically this fleece that is made entirely out of recycled materials.

She loves "that [it] can work either as a layering piece or stand alone for a fashionable, functional warming layer."

Frequently Asked Questions What should consumers keep in mind when shopping for fleece? Keeping your personal style at the forefront while also thinking sustainably is what Wallis recommends when shopping for a fleece sweater. "Look for something classic that suits your needs to enable continued use season after season," she says. "Give preference for items featuring sustainability attributes such as recycled material content." Does fleece hold odor? Fleece sweatshirts and sweaters are primarily worn on in-between weather days, when it's too warm for a full-blown winter coat yet too cold for a light jacket. Because of this, you might sweat in your fleece. Similar to any fabric or garment you wear, your fleece will hold onto odor. Maybe even more so, due to the synthetic fibers it's made of. "Synthetic fibers are attracted to dirt and oils, making them hold onto things like body soils," says Romine, noting that the human body naturally produces up to one liter of sweat per day, as well as tens of grams of oils. "These come in contact with your clothes while you're wearing them." To resolve this, she recommends using a high-quality detergent (one that has good cleansing power in both warm and cold water), when washing them and paying attention to the care labels when drying and maintaining their look. Is there a minimum or maximum temperature for fleece? Insulated materials such as sleeping bags, puffer jackets and some sleeping sacks for infants include a certain temperature they are able to withstand. This is not the case for fleece sweatshirts and sweaters, according to Wallis. In short, Wallis notes that since we are able to wear base layers underneath, or pile on a parka over top, it isn't necessary for those making fleece products to note these specifications. "Fleece is a great option to keep you warm, most optimally when used in a layering system," Wallis says. "When worn over a base layer and close to [the] body, fleece trap heat while still being breathable, so you don't overheat. Most fleece aren't wind-resistant, so layering under a shell is wise so that heat you've trapped doesn't blow away." Wallis further notes that the last fact is most often why we see fleece labeled as a midlayer during colder months. How do you store fleece? Just like you would your other clothing items when you're not wearing them: hanging in your closet or folded in a dresser drawer.

