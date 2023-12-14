Do you know how to wash your favorite fleece sweatshirt? Experts break down their go-to care tips

More likely than not, you've been out shopping, when your eyes come across a fleece sweater. Your hands brush along the fabric and the words "that's soft" come out of your lips.
Synonymous with being soft, warm and sure to encapsulate feelings of coziness, now is the time to bundle up and layer with fleece sweaters. Depending on where you live, your fleece sweater stash might take up a majority of your closet, but do you know how to make that collection last?
We spoke with experts from Patagonia, REI and Tide to break down how to take care of these sweatshirts and how to make them last for a long time.
Most common types of fleece | Care tips | Fleece lifespan | Fleece options to shop | Meet the experts
What are the most common types of fleece?
There’s a variety of fleece options to choose from in stores — sherpa, cotton blended and polar to start. The one you’re probably most familiar, though, with is micro fleece, or circular knit fleece constructions in polyester fabrics.
"Micro fleece offers lightweight warmth, good breathability, with a soft comfy hand feel," says Lauren Wallis, the senior manager of product strategy for REI Co-op Brands.
There are two ways micro fleece can be presented in a sweater, Wallis notes:
- Brushed fleece: "Soft and cozy on both sides," according to Wallis.
- Hard-faced fleece: "Soft and cozy on one side, typically facing the body to help trap heat, but flat [or] smooth on the other to offer more durability against pilling and snagging and sometimes even [provide] wind protection."
Tide scientist Kim Romine notes that the two different types of fleece do not need to be washed or taken care of differently.
What are best practices for washing and taking care of fleece sweatshirts and sweaters?
The simple act of turning your sweaters inside out will work wonders in maintaining its texture and overall appearance.
"This decreases the amount of friction the outside of the garment experiences while rubbing against other things in the wash cycle," says Romine. She also notes that it's a smart practice to wash sweaters and items with like fabrics together, rather than pairing them with jeans which could be "abrasive."
"To help fight static cling and freshen clothes," Romine recommends adding a dryer sheet or dryer balls in the dryer since fleece sweaters are made with "synthetic fibers like polyester" that are known for gathering static.
"Additionally, washing in cold water and using the gentle cycle is an excellent way to help maintain the integrity of the garment," says Romine.
What is the lifespan of fleece?
"A garment's lifespan will depend on how well its taken care of during ownership," says Lauren Bigelow, marketing manager of Patagonia's Worn Wear program. "Good care and repair means a longer product lifespan ... A jacket could have two owners for 10 years each, or three owners that keep it for three years — it’s not about the quantity of caretakers, but the quality."
Bigelow, who is employed by Patagonia, notes that the brand utilizes recycled fabrics in their products that not only are giving new life to products that were otherwise landfill-bound, but are creating a product with materials that "are designed for versatility and repairability and made to last for years, if not generations."
In addition, the cleaning tips Romine provided above will help make fleece sweaters last.
Fleece options to shop
Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Crew Neck
- Affordable
- Size and color inclusive
- Oversized fit
- Tag sticker leaves residue
Colorways: 35 | Sizes: S-5X | Type of fleece: Made of a cotton and polyester fabric blend.
Deputy editorial director Ali Deabler currently owns four of these sweatshirts. It's easy to stock up, thanks to their affordable price point and how many colors it comes in (over 30!). It's her "favorite sweatshirt," and reviewers also agree simply because it's "comfy," "soft" and of "good quality."
American Eagle Zip-Up Bear Hug Sherpa Jacket
- "Extremely warm and cozy"
- "Amazingly fluffy"
- Seams are low quality
- Fibers shed
Colorways: 9 | Sizes: XS-XL | Type of fleece: Made out of polyester.
For a more teddy bear-like sweatshirt that is as puffy as it is comfortable, opt for this pick from American Eagle (that's also currently on sale for over half-off!). Production associate Audrey Ekman can vouch for how soft it is, both inside and out.
Eddie Bauer Mock Neck Fleece
- Lightweight yet warm
- "Comfy and stylish"
- Certain colors don't wash well
- Rips easily
Colorways: 11 | Sizes: S-3XL | Type of fleece: Made with polyester micro fleece.
This classic fleece jacket design feels even better than it looks, with an "ultrasoft" micro fleece fabric coming into play. There are three pockets total on this sweater, with two on the sides and a chest pocket.
The brand notes that this jacket provides a "lightweight warmth," meaning it's perfect to wear underneath a winter coat without worrying about overheating.
Merrell Sherpa Fleece Hoody
- "Softest hoodie ever"
- "Very cozy and warm"
- Cropped length
- Boxy silhouette and fit
Colorways: 3 | Sizes: XS-2XL | Type of fleece: Brushed sherpa fleece and recycled polyester.
If you loved the sherpa hoodie styles that were going around in recent years but disliked how oversized most of the sweatshirts were, Ekman recommends this find.
"It’s cozy while still being light enough to layer, and the mix of the sherpa fleece and hoodie shape is cuddly without being overly teddy-bear-ish," she says.
Cotopaxi Amado Fleece Pullover
- "Lightweight yet warm"
- "Great color choice"
- Fitted style
Colorways: 5 | Sizes: XS-XL | Type of fleece: Made of recycled polyester fleece.
Whether you love Cotopaxi for their eccentric and out-of-the-box color schemes, or because of how durable and reliable their products truly are, this fleece sweater combines both of those qualities into one clothing item.
Also available in a men's style, this quarter-zip includes elastic at the wrist cuffs and the hem to ensure a more fitted feel and to trap warmth.
Topo Designs Sherpa Fleece Jacket
- "It's very warm, fits great"
- "Outstanding" quality
- Cropped fit
- Oversized sleeves
- Reviewers recommend sizing up
Colorways: 5 | Sizes: XS-XL | Type of fleece: Made of a combination of polyester fleece, nylon and spandex.
This full-zip sweater allows you to dump heat whenever you desire by simply wearing it unzipped, and can be paired with a number of different outfits, as its reversible as well.
REI Co-op Trailsmith Fleece Jacket
- "The best go-to fleece"
- "Lightweight but warm"
- Fabric deteriorates quickly
- Heavier than expected for some
Colorways: 4 | Sizes: XS-XL | Type of fleece: Made with polartec microfleece
Also available in men's and children's versions, this jacket from REI Co-op brands mimics a version they sold in previous years, in order to play into the wave of vintage and retro styles reentering wardrobes recently. The brand notes it was designed with the intention of being passed down to keep the style alive.
Made with a combination of polyester and recycled polyester, this sweater includes one hoodie-style pocket in the front, lined with mesh to keep essentials in place.
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Cropped Pullover
- "Super versatile"
- "Great design"
- Size up for oversized fit
- "Pockets feel far apart"
- "Run a tad long in the arms"
Colorways: 3 | Sizes: XS-3XL | Type of fleece: Made up of a combination of reclaimed wool, nylon and polyester
It's no secret that wool is synonymous with warmth, helping to trap body heat so that you don't run cold. Made out of a wool, nylon and polyester blend, associate editor Emma Stessman notes that this sweatshirt owns a newer version of this sweatshirt, but says that it "really does keep you warm."
It also holds shape after years of owning it, adds Stessman.
Patagonia Lightweight Fleece Pullover
- "Great for layering"
- Long lasting
- Sleeves run long
- Non-stop shedding
Colorways: 12 | Sizes: XXS-2XL | Type of fleece: Made of recycled polyester fleece
Patagonia's classic design makes it recognizable anywhere and allows its more neutral colors to be dressed up with a business casual outfit or down with a pair of jogger sweatpants.
The different hemlines at the wrist and the bottom of the sweatshirt are lined with spandex, making it so you can roll up the sleeves and it's loose enough that heat can escape if need be.
Parks Project Acadia Waves Trail High Fleece
- "Super thick and cozy"
- "Like wearing a blanket"
- Not as soft as expected
- "Sheds a bit"
Colorways: 1 | Sizes: XS-2XL | Type of fleece: Made of polyester high-pile fleece
Modeled after National Parks, the fleece collection from Parks Project includes sites such as Acadia and Yellowstone. You're bound to be warm and cozy in this zip-up sweater, thanks to the additional five buttons that ascend past the collar to provide full coverage.
"It's probably the warmest piece of clothing I ever put on that wasn’t outerwear," said senior editor Jess Bender. "There’s enough room to put on multiple layers underneath during frigid stretches, and I especially dig the giant kangaroo pocket and high button neckline." She even noted this earned plenty of compliments at her parents' local dog park!
Arc'teryx Covert 1/2 Zip Sweatshirt
- "Perfect texture"
- "Excellent warmth"
- Boxy silhouette/fit
Colorways: 2 | Sizes: XXS-2XL | Type of Fleece: Made of recycled polyester
Production coordinator Camryn Privette has a crush on Arc'teryx, more specifically this fleece that is made entirely out of recycled materials.
She loves "that [it] can work either as a layering piece or stand alone for a fashionable, functional warming layer."
Meet the experts
- Lauren Bigelow is the marketing manager for Patagonia's Worn Wear program, which is their in-house repair and recycle apparel program. Individuals can send in their lightly used and worn gear in order to be resold to others at a cheaper price.
- Kim Romine is a scientist at Tide, a laundry detergent and fabric cleaning brand.
- Lauren Wallis serves as the senior manager of product strategy for REI Co-op Brands.