8 wardrobe staples every closet should have

Whether it's a pair of comfy jeans or a go-to white tee, we all have those signature pieces that we always reach for.

Basics are essential when putting together a classic outfit that can be easily dressed up or down. Style expert Melissa Garcia recently showed TODAY viewers some everyday essentials that will subtly refresh any wardrobe.

Check out these eight signature pieces that should be in every closet.

Everyday versatile basics

Abercrombie surveyed nearly 500 shoppers and held over 40 hours of focus groups and try-on sessions to come up with the design of these high-rise skinny jeans.

Whether you pair them with heels or sneakers, these stretchy jeans were designed to move with you all day without bagging or sagging.

Commando's sleek faux leather leggings include an internal waistband for maximum comfort. With four-way stretch and no side seams, these are designed to keep their shape all day long.

No need to leave the house to get them dry-cleaned either — these trendy leggings are machine washable!

This elegant boyfriend blazer was made to lengthen your silhouette and help you achieve a confident look. Featuring the classic details of a traditional blazer, this machine-washable style will have you looking your best as you take on your next work presentation.

Uniqlo currently offers this sleek jersey jacket with UV protection technology, making it perfect for those sunny days when you're strolling into work.

Trends continue to evolve and change, but this classic style always remains. This Levi's design has been known as the original denim jacket since 1967. If you're looking for a denim jacket that will never go out of style, opting for one without rips or holes is a must!

Perfect for layering or wearing alone with a pair of jeans, the piece comes in a variety of skin tone shades so that anyone can enjoy this natural look.

The essential cami is here with 12 different shades to choose from. Made up of a blend of 65% cotton and 28% modal, this comfortable cami will keep you cozy and warm all day long.

Your hunt for that perfect basic T-shirt is over! Gap's Modern Crew Neck is made of Supima cotton, making it the brand's most stretchy and soft tee. Achieve a polished and tailored look in this shirt that is thick enough that your bra won't show, but not so thick that it's restrictive. On top of that, it's also wrinkle-free!

