Wondering what gift to get the fashionable one in your friend group? While it can be challenging to find items that fall in line with her style (and that she hasn't already purchased for herself), there are some tried-and-true gifts that even those with a refined palette would appreciate.

From monogrammed necklaces to wear-with-anything boots, read on for the clothing, accessories and even some home gifts that are perfect for the friend who's all about their aesthetic.

Clothing Gifts for Her

This classic fitted cashmere sweater from Banana Republic feels like a dream and goes with just about anything. Scoop it up in one — or several — of 12 shades ranging from neutrals to trendy bold colors.

This pink and black satin pajama set from Bluebella oozes luxury. Throw in a pair of matching slippers and a few face masks to up the ante.

This plaid menswear-inspired jacket strikes the perfect balance between collegiate and cool. Gift it to the professionals in your life so she can keep it on hand for last-minute meetings and impromptu networking events.

Great for the fitness guru, this cycling and yoga studio staple from Lululemon is offered in a spectrum of hues (17 total!) and boasts a custom sweat-wicking fabric for keeping moisture at bay. The high-rise design also provides added support and coverage for a range of motions and activities.

Help her get the high-end look for less with this coat from Old Navy, which has garnered a celebrity following and looks adorable with jeans and boots.

Jewelry & Accessories

Say hello to the perfect work and weekend tote. Not only is it roomy and durable enough to hold all of her essentials, but it comes in four reversible color combos to complement a range of looks. There's also a matching wristlet for stashing smaller goods.

An initial necklace is a perfect addition to any jewelry box. This one features a 14k-gold fill and has rave reviews for its simple yet elegant design.

These boots are great for the fashionista on the go! Perfect for a long day at work and durable enough to wear while you're exploring a new city. One awesome perk? For every pair of Toms shoes sold, the brand helps a person in need.

This plaid blanket scarf from J. Crew Factory is as cozy as it is chic. Scoop it up for the gal who travels long distances to work or school and you'll help her stay warm during cold commutes!

Mules are among this season's biggest shoe trends. Make it easy for her to get the look with this versatile style from Madewell, which comes in three shades and can be worn for work and play.

Hoop earrings are having a moment right now and this sleek pair from Madewell is the perfect way to try out the trend. One TODAY editor loves the lightweight design and has even worn them almost every day for a year.

Best Gifts for the Home

This candle from Nest Fragrances features a blend of pine, cloves, cinnamon, mandarin orange, pomegranate, vanilla and amber. The gilded glass also adds a festive touch to any surface and the box doesn't require any wrapping — just add a gold bow and go!

Help her elevate her space with this faux fur throw. It's reversible, available in four shades and has over 1,000 reviews.

There's just something about having your own monogrammed mug that makes us happy — not to mention one with a beautiful limited-edition garden pattern. Gift it to your besties as a way to brighten their mornings and provide a little pick-me-up throughout the day.

Ensure she stays hydrated with the help of this insulated, stainless-steel water bottle from S'Well. While we're currently loving the marble design, there are tons of other patterns and solids to choose from.

This hand-crafted aluminum bowl from Chrissy Teigen's collection for Target has the potential to elevate any dining room or kitchen table. Ideal for the hostess, we especially love it for displaying seasonal fruits.

