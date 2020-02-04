Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Wondering what gift to get the fashionable one in your friend group? While it can be challenging to find items that fall in line with her style (and that she hasn't already purchased for herself), there are some tried-and-true gifts that even those with a refined palette would appreciate.
From monogrammed necklaces to wear-with-anything boots, read on for the clothing, accessories and even some home gifts that are perfect for the friend who's all about their aesthetic.
When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.
Clothing Gifts for Her
1. Banana Republic Silk Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
This classic fitted cashmere sweater from Banana Republic feels like a dream and goes with just about anything. Scoop it up in one — or several — of 12 shades ranging from neutrals to trendy bold colors.
2. Bluebella Drew PJ Set
This pink and black satin pajama set from Bluebella oozes luxury. Throw in a pair of matching slippers and a few face masks to up the ante.
3. Liverpool Boyfriend Blazer
This plaid menswear-inspired jacket strikes the perfect balance between collegiate and cool. Gift it to the professionals in your life so she can keep it on hand for last-minute meetings and impromptu networking events.
4. Lululemon Align Pants
Great for the fitness guru, this cycling and yoga studio staple from Lululemon is offered in a spectrum of hues (17 total!) and boasts a custom sweat-wicking fabric for keeping moisture at bay. The high-rise design also provides added support and coverage for a range of motions and activities.
5. Old Navy Sherpa Coat
Help her get the high-end look for less with this coat from Old Navy, which has garnered a celebrity following and looks adorable with jeans and boots.
Stuff We Love
Jewelry & Accessories
1. Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet
Say hello to the perfect work and weekend tote. Not only is it roomy and durable enough to hold all of her essentials, but it comes in four reversible color combos to complement a range of looks. There's also a matching wristlet for stashing smaller goods.
2. Nashelle Initial Necklace
An initial necklace is a perfect addition to any jewelry box. This one features a 14k-gold fill and has rave reviews for its simple yet elegant design.
3. Toms Tan Leather Esme Ankle Boots
These boots are great for the fashionista on the go! Perfect for a long day at work and durable enough to wear while you're exploring a new city. One awesome perk? For every pair of Toms shoes sold, the brand helps a person in need.
4. J. Crew Factory Classic Plaid Scarf
This plaid blanket scarf from J. Crew Factory is as cozy as it is chic. Scoop it up for the gal who travels long distances to work or school and you'll help her stay warm during cold commutes!
5. Madewell The Gemma Mules
Mules are among this season's biggest shoe trends. Make it easy for her to get the look with this versatile style from Madewell, which comes in three shades and can be worn for work and play.
6. Madewell Hoop Earrings
Hoop earrings are having a moment right now and this sleek pair from Madewell is the perfect way to try out the trend. One TODAY editor loves the lightweight design and has even worn them almost every day for a year.
Best Gifts for the Home
1. Nest Fragrances Holiday 3-Wick Scented Candle
This candle from Nest Fragrances features a blend of pine, cloves, cinnamon, mandarin orange, pomegranate, vanilla and amber. The gilded glass also adds a festive touch to any surface and the box doesn't require any wrapping — just add a gold bow and go!
2. Thiele Luxury Tip Dye Faux Fur Throw
Help her elevate her space with this faux fur throw. It's reversible, available in four shades and has over 1,000 reviews.
3. Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug
There's just something about having your own monogrammed mug that makes us happy — not to mention one with a beautiful limited-edition garden pattern. Gift it to your besties as a way to brighten their mornings and provide a little pick-me-up throughout the day.
4. S’Well Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Ensure she stays hydrated with the help of this insulated, stainless-steel water bottle from S'Well. While we're currently loving the marble design, there are tons of other patterns and solids to choose from.
5. Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Rough Aluminum Bowl
This hand-crafted aluminum bowl from Chrissy Teigen's collection for Target has the potential to elevate any dining room or kitchen table. Ideal for the hostess, we especially love it for displaying seasonal fruits.
Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
This gift was originally published on Nov. 30, 2017.
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.