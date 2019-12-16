Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
To say I'm picky when it comes to earrings would be a huge understatement. I used to only wear the same pair of studs and absolutely hated how any other style looked on me — but then I found the best pair of hoops!
Last Christmas morning, my parents and I sat around our tree exchanging gifts, drinking coffee and munching on our traditional sticky buns. I opened a small package from my mom and instantly broke out laughing — both my parents stared at me. Still laughing, I handed my mom a gift from me. When she saw what was inside we were all laughing. My mom and I had gotten each other the exact same pair of gold medium hoop earrings from Madewell — and they're perfect!
I have now purchased these earrings on three different occasions, and they do not disappoint! They come in vintage gold and light silver ox and are a bestseller on Madewell's site. They have a near-perfect rating and it's easy to see why!
The hoops are chunky but hollow, so they don't feel super heavy or stretch your earlobes. I personally love that they have a sterling silver post so my ears never turn green, and they remain secure and comfortable. Seriously, I've worn them almost every day for the past year. At this point, it's weird if I don't wear them!
If you have anyone left on your shopping list, I highly recommend gifting them a pair of these practical, yet super cute hoops!
