The best at-home hair dyes to achieve salon results for less

The new year is the perfect excuse to switch up your haircut or hair color. Whether you're looking for a fresh change or simply need a quick fix to cover up your roots, you don't need to seek out a professional to get the hair color of your dreams.

Instead of spending a fortune at the salon, why not go the DIY route and spruce up your strands at home?

We spoke to professional hair colorists to get recommendations for the best at-home box hair dyes, and application tips so you can get the look you want on a budget!

The Best At-Home Hair Dyes

Celebrity hair colorist Rita Hazan likes this product, which is available in 20 different shades because it's easy to apply. She recommends applying it on your hairline and sticking solely to the roots. Another great tip: When selecting a color, Hazan says to go for a hue 1-2 shades lighter than what you think your hair color really is.

"At-home hair color tends to be a little darker than salon colors. Look for colors that sound natural like auburn, not cherry bomb," Hazan explained.

Joel Warren, master colorist and co-founder of Warren Tricomi Salons in New York City loves this high-quality product because it delivers a salon-like finish.

“I like it because it’s an oil-based hair dye that leaves hair in amazing condition," Warren said. "It's similar to the product we use at the salon and contains no ammonia, which is very important."

Jerami Brown, a colorist at Shin Salon in Los Angeles likes this L'Oréal hair color line because "they have many options, clear instructions and the highest quality of ingredients."

Another expert colorist Maisha Cogle, at Butterfly Studio Salon in New York City, also recommended using the Excellence Creme for emergency grey coverage.

"It's easy to mix and use. It gives great coverage and results with rich tones plus the additional benefit of conditioning," Cogle said.

Austin Medaris of Ted Gibson Salon is also a fan of L'Oreal and works with the brand's professional line in the salon. When applying color at home, Medaris suggested asking a friend for help so that you avoid missing any spots or putting too much in one place.

"Overlapping can cause color buildup and damage to the hair. Home color is extremely difficult to remove from the hair without causing significant damage," said Medaris. "The developer in at-home colors can also be harsher than those used in the salon, as it is created to work on everyone and not formulated to your particular hair type."

Natural Instincts is a semi-permanent formula, which means it's less of a commitment than permanent color, explained Fred Connors, owner of FRED salon in New York City. "It's ammonia-free and infused with aloe and coconut oil, leaving hair softer and shinier than most permanent colors," he said.

Like Hazan, Connors advised going lighter than the shade you want when using this product.

"Stay away from warmer tones as boxed dyes can pull more orange than you probably want. Stick to cool or neutral shades — they tend to deliver the best result," Connors suggested.

This is a favorite for celebrity hairstylist and creator of the Beachwaver hot tool, Sarah Potempa.

"First and foremost, you need to know what level your natural hair color is considered. Hair color companies will have diagrams and charts that show which color and undertone each color provides," Potempa said. "If you're going for a drastic change, remember to go slow: one shade at a time. Depending on your hair and skin tone you will have to do further research on what type of color will suit you."

