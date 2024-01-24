It's no secret that winter is tough on our hair. Between the frigid temps outside, bone-dry air and extra blow drying and heat styling that we're doing, this season is a recipe for dull, dry strands. Even worse? Our hair is also more prone to breakage and even seasonal hair loss at this time of year. In the midst of such a bleak season, one new product has hit the market to save the (hair) day: Ouai Hair Gloss.

As a longtime fan of Ouai — a brand you may know from their bestselling Detox Shampoo — I eagerly volunteered as tribute to test out the new launch. After years of bleaching and dyeing my hair to maintain my vibrant shade of red, my hair has become pretty damaged. To make matters worse, I'm guilty of going a long time between salon visits, resulting in frizzy ends and lackluster strands. So, I never imagined I could still have silky smooth, well-behaved and vibrant hair nine full weeks after my last salon appointment — until I tried the Ouai Hair Gloss for myself.

The entire treatment takes mere minutes

I hate long showers, so I was pleasantly surprised to learn that the Ouai Hair Gloss treatment works even quicker than my usual in-shower hair masks. In fact, it replaced my usual conditioner step, so I actually saved time by using this gloss while showering. After I rinsed out my shampoo, I followed the instructions on the bottle and separated my hair into two-inch sections. I applied a pea-sized amount of Ouai Hair Gloss to each section, starting at the mid-lengths of the strands and working the clear formula down through the ends.

While it's safe to use on all hair types, including my color-treated, straight hair, the directions are a bit different for those with curly or coily strands. If that’s you, the brand recommends following your usual shower regimen (pre-detangling, shampooing and conditioning) and then applying the Ouai Hair Gloss at the very end of your routine to give your locks an extra treatment and seal in shine.

After about five minutes with the gloss in my hair (a.k.a. two songs in my shower playlist or the time it takes me to do my usual body shave), it was time to rinse out the product. Immediately, my locks felt like silk, and I was excited to see how my hair would look after a quick at-home blowout.

It protects against heat damage up to 450°F

According to the brand, styling your hair with heat after using the Ouai Hair Gloss is recommended for optimal results. I used my Shark FlexStyle to rough dry my hair halfway and followed with a few passes using the brush attachment — no need to use extra products at this step or worry about heat damage, since the brand says the gloss does all the hydrating and smoothing, and even protects hair from heat damage up to 450 degrees. The brand says you can still use a leave-in conditioner if you want some help detangling or extra hydration, but I didn't find I needed it at all to achieve smooth, lustrous and tangle-free strands.

Courtesy Audrey Ekman

It makes my hair look shiny, soft and healthy

The Ouai Hair Gloss surpassed all of my expectations. I figured the glossiness of my hair would be comparable to my usual post-blow dry hair, but the difference was shocking — most noticeably at the ends, which makes sense since that’s mostly where I applied it. My usually unruly, frizzy split ends were tamed and glassy, sans smoothing balm or hair oil. I swear the color looked more vibrant and dimensional, too. Even my coworkers noticed a difference, commenting on how "glossy" and "beautiful" my hair looked.

These results are all thanks to dermatologist-recommended ingredients in the formula, like hyaluronic acid, panthenol and rice water, the brand states. Sugar beets are another superhero ingredient in the gloss, which the brand says provide a color protection that keeps your hair shade from fading as quickly, something my unnaturally red hair needs extra help with between appointments. Even better? The brand says the results of the gloss treatment will be visible for up to three washes, which I can verify, having now used the gloss multiple times over the past month.

So, while there are still many weeks of cold weather ahead in New York, I'm not worried about the havoc it might wreak on my strands. When it comes to saving my dull, dry hair this winter, I consider this product my knight in shining armor. Actually, scratch that — it is my shining armor. It'll be here to fend off color fading, protect my hair and add shine, slaying bad hair days all winter long.

