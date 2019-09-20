Why I don't shave

A few years back, I made the discovery that I have sensitive skin. Though my face is generally problem free, my sensitivity occurs any time I shave — I’m talking horrible razor burn and bumps that last for days.

This wouldn’t be a huge issue, except for the fact that I was a cheerleader in college and my bare underarms were exposed to thousands of people in our stadium. Lifting my arms was embarrassing, but even more so, it hurt to put on deodorant or shower in the days following a shave.

Shortly after starting my college athletics career, I shifted from shaving to waxing. With one visit to the salon, I knew that I would never go back to shaving.

What's so great about waxing?

Fast forward five years and I continue to wax my underarms instead of reaching for a razor — but with the outrageous price of getting a wax in a salon (it’s typically around $45 per visit), I knew it wasn’t practical for my budget.

Thankfully, my pockets haven’t suffered for the past four years thanks to my coveted — and affordable — Sally Hansen wax kit.

I can get about eight rounds of use from my $9 box of wax. Of course, the longevity of the product will depend on how often you use it and how much hair you need to remove, but I generally find that it lasts for months on end.

How do you use it?

I typically heat the wax jar in the microwave for 45 seconds, stir, then repeat the process once more. The wax comes out warm and easy to spread — though it's a little messy if you're not careful.

After prepping my skin with baby powder (a precaution that helps aid against irritation), I go through the simple steps of applying the wax, laying the strip on my skin, waiting a few seconds and pulling off the strip in the opposite direction of my hair.

The result? Smooth skin with only a couple hairs left behind, which I'll simply remove with the help of my tweezers. The kit also comes with a soothing finishing oil to help calm irritated skin.

What about the reviews?

You might be skeptical about the effectiveness of the Sally Hansen Wax Kit after reading the reviews, but as with anything that requires a step-by-step process and room for human error, ratings will be mixed.

Plenty of buyers claim that if instructions are followed closely, the likelihood of dissatisfaction will be minimal. Other than getting some wax on my countertop, I haven't had any issues with the product.

It's by far one of my favorite beauty products

I'm not over exaggerating when I say that this wax kit has greatly impacted my beauty routine. I save money, I don't have to worry about painful razor burn and the process is simple enough that I don't mind doing it at home. So far, I've used it on my underarms, eyebrows, bikini line and my legs — all scenarios resulting in what I like to call a "waxing win."

