There's nothing like getting a great beauty product recommendation from a friend you trust, and that's exactly what Bobbie Thomas does best!

The TODAY style expert stopped by the studio to talk about our featured skin care glossary — The complete A-to-Z guide to skin care — and shared a few of her personal favorites in the process!

From a root concealer that can stay put for days on end, to a pair of tweezers backed by incredible customer support, she gave the inside scoop on the raved-about products she can't live without.

Check out these top picks that have the Bobbie-backed seal of approval!

This 4-pack of exfoliating scrub gloves will make your skin feel soft and smooth every time you hop out of the shower. Thomas told Jenna Bush Hager during the show, "I do this in the shower every day. Instead of putting soap on my hands, I put these gloves on." The fabric is made from 100% nylon that helps to exfoliate dry skin, and the gloves are even machine washable for lasting use.

Dealing with a few gray strands? Thomas recommended this root concealer that doubles as a solution for thinning hair. The Rita Hazan Root Concealer is perfect for those few weeks in between regular coloring appointments — and Thomas said she can go eight weeks without coloring thanks to this product. Simply spray the pigmented solution on your roots, and you'll be able to walk out the door without any sign of graying or thinning hair. Plus, if you don't wash your hair every day, the super-stay color will last for a couple additional days.

When it comes to a great warranty, Tweezerman has you covered. Thomas loved these stainless steel tweezers because they work incredibly well and they come with guaranteed sharpening for life. The company asks that you send your dull tool and original receipt in a padded, insured mailing package to their HQ in Port Washington, New York. Upon receiving the product, they will work their magic and return a pair of perfectly sharp tweezers to your door. One thing to note is that each service comes with a six to eight week lead time, but with a lifelong and simple to use service, Thomas said the wait is worth it.

If you want to conceal pimples, shape your brows and put on eyeliner without having a jumbled mess of brushes hanging out in the bottom of your bag, you'll want to snag this 4-in-1 brush from It Cosmetics. This is truly your do-it-all cosmetic tool, armed with an allover shadow brush, a crease brush, a smudger brush and a liner brush. Thomas said she swears by its duel-ended design and uses it for everyday makeup application.

