The 10 best products for thin hair, according to celebrity experts

While we'd all love to wake up with shampoo-commercial hair, many of us have thin, fine hair that just doesn't allow for that level of volume and vitality.

No matter what your texture, there are products to help rev up and add volume to even the finest of hair. Here are some of the best products for thin hair, according to the experts.

1. Big Sexy Hair Root Pump Plus Humidity Resistant Volumizing Spray Mousse, $12, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Also available for $19 at Ulta.

“I love Big Sexy Hair Root Pump Plus. It does exactly what it sounds like it does. It immediately lifts the hair from the scalp, creating tons of volume, which is essential for my clients who have thinning hair. The hold is amazing and can give the voluminous hairstyle they want for hours with just a few sprays,” said Temur, lead stylist at Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger Salon, who has worked with Kate Hudson.

2. Voloom Rootie The Rootlifter, $130, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

“For the best volume that will last for days, Voloom is the best hair tool I have ever used. The volume lasts for days, and will allow you to skip washing your hair, which in turn keeps your hair healthy. This product not only gives you volume for days, but it won’t harm your hair either,” said celebrity hairstylist Felix Fischer, whose clients include Maria Tomei, Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett and Natalie Portman.

3. Got2b Powder'ful Volumizing Hair Styling Powder, $7, Walmart

Also available for $6 at Ulta.

“Volume begins at the roots. Focus on adding texture and height to flat hair by applying Got2b's styling powder at the crown of the hair. Mix a small amount into the palm of your hands and rub together, flip hair upside down and gently massage the scalp to apply the product. Brush hair through for a voluminous, textured finish,” said Michael Boychuck, celebrity colorist and owner of Color Salon inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

4. Thicker Fuller Hair Weightless Volumizing Hair Spray, $7, Amazon

Also available for $5 at Bed Bath & Beyond and for $7 at Walmart.

“Schwarzkopf's drugstore line offers salon-like quality at an affordable price. Their weightless spray re-energizes hair strands using plant extracts and caffeine to give dull, lifeless hair volume, style and hold for thinner hair types,” said Boychuck, whose celebrity clients include Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Kendra Wilkinson and Paris Hilton.

5. Batiste Dry Shampoo, $6, Amazon

Also available for $6 at Walmart and for $8 at Target.

“Hair does not need to be unwashed to call for dry shampoo. Add to roots directly after styling to break up strands and add texture and movement to hair that may be weighed down. Separate hair into sections, spray directly at the root and brush through to create lift and a luxurious finish,” said Boychuck.

6. R+Co Dallas Thickening Shampoo, $26, Amazon

Also available for $24 at Nordstrom and for $26 at Dermstore.

"You can start thickening in the shower with this great shampoo. It's great for fine and flat hair. And there are some other amazing things about it, like thermal and UV protection, that will keep you hair looking full and bouncy,” said Kacey Welch, extension expert and senior master colorist at Roil Salon in Beverly Hills, California.

7. R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray, $30, Amazon

Also available at Nordstrom and Dermstore.

“This is the perfect spray to use to get some real volume before you use hot tools to style your hair,” said Welch, whose clients include Erin Andrews, Alli Webb, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Alison Sweeney and LeAnn Rimes.

8. Dove Refresh + Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo, $5, Amazon

Also available for $5 at Walmart and for $6 at Ulta.

"There are several formulas of this dry shampoo and it’s one of the best drugstore products out there. It’s really affordable and gives lift and volume while soaking up the oils. It’s especially wonderful during winter to stretch your blowouts and prevents the static that we all get from the extremes of hot and cold," said Welch.

9. Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray, $17, Amazon

Also available for $25 at Dermstore.

"It’s a clear and dry spray that not only adds volume, it strengthens hair, too. Your hair will be touchable long after you style it!" said Welch.

10. Suave Professionals Luxe Styling Weightless Blow Dry Spray, $11, Amazon

"It’s weightless and heat activated and will add just the right amount of volume! Spray in before you blow dry and you’ll be ready to go with both volume and hold," said Welch.

This story was originally published on Jan. 30, 2018.