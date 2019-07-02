At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

You've probably tried just about every fancy serum and face mask in the book, but the best beauty buys don't have to break your wallet. In fact, a red carpet-worthy complexion can be yours with the help of a few items that you probably already have in your pantry.

Sarah Eggenberger, New Beauty's Editor-at-Large, stopped by TODAY to share some celebrity beauty "hacks" that will leave you feeling radiant in a matter of minutes.

Read on to see how you can get fabulously glossy hair like Adriana Lima or eye-popping lashes like Miranda Kerr.

Rather than applying one coat of concealer to cover up dark circles, opt for two! Use one concealer that is lighter than your skin tone to highlight your inner crease and the highest point of your brow bone. "The key is to use it near the outer corner of the eyes, near the top of the cheekbones as well, to instantly lift and accentuate cheekbones – offering a mini-facelift," Eggenberger said.

Follow that with a darker concealer on the edges of your dark circles and they "virtually disappear."

Covergirl Smoothers Concealer, $8, Ulta

This Covergirl concealer is suitable for those with sensitive skin and in three different shade options, ranging from fair to medium. It holds a 4.3 star rating and reviewers boast about its great coverage! For a wider range of options, check out our list of the best drugstore concealers.

The new Mrs. Jonas is always rocking a bold gloss or lipstick, but how exactly does she keep them in such pristine condition? Her beauty hack for "plumper, pinker and smoother" lips is a natural scrub that doesn't take much to concoct. Simply mix a pinch of sea salt, a few drops of pure glycerine and a bit of rose water together to create the exfoliant that your lips have been dreaming of. Eggenberger adds that for a brighter color, Chopra "recommends adding a few drops of lemon juice."

JP Stress Free Rose Water, $3, Juice Press

Rose water is taking the beauty market by storm, and this is one essential that works from the inside out. You can drink it to start your day or mix it into a lip scrub like Chopra.

We also love this rose spray from Ulta because it provides the hydration your skin needs and can be spritzed on as a perfume for a light scent that will last throughout the day.

Organic Vegetable Glycerin, $6, Vitamin Shoppe

This organic glycerin is made from "100% pure botanical ingredients," and is a great moisturizer for your skin and hair. Use it in other beauty products to enhance their effects with its odorless, hydrating properties.

Pure Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, $8, Amazon

You might have used pink Himalayan sea salt for added flavor in a few of your recipes at home. This salt is known on the wellness market for its healing properties, so it's no wonder it works as the perfect exfoliant in Chopra's lip scrub.

Miranda Kerr

No purchases necessary on this one! Kerr's beauty hack substitutes a metal spoon for an eyelash curler. To keep your eyelids mascara-free, place the spoon on your lid along the natural curve of your eyelid and apply your mascara as usual. This hack also comes in handy when you're traveling and forget your eyelash curler at home!

Soap & Glory Thick & Fast Mascara, $8, Target

If you're looking for a mascara that will serve all-day volume, this non-flaking, non-clumping formula is built to last. It glides on smoothly and evenly, and if you're looking to amp up the intensity, apply an extra coat for a dramatic look.

Adriana Lima

If you were planning on using the avocado you just bought to make some homemade guac — think twice! The former Victoria's Secret supermodel reveals that she mashes an avocado and then mixes it in with her conditioner to create a moisturizing hair mask. Lima says she leaves the mask in for about 30-45 minutes and then washes it out to reveal hydrated, glossy locks.

Aveeno Pure Renewal Conditioner, $8, Walgreens

This moisturizing conditioner offers extra hydration with its seaweed infused formula. Sulfate-free, it can be used on color-treated hair and will leave it looking shiny and vibrant. Pair it with the avocado mash for a refreshed mane.

La La Anthony's beauty secret is probably sitting on your shelf or in your fridge. The actress doesn't let her struggle with psoriasis prevent her from achieving a perfect complexion or silky smooth skin. Anthony combines a tablespoon of baking soda with water to make a paste that acts as a gentle exfoliator, massages it into her skin and then rinses. Eggenberger said that you can even add some baking soda to your regular facial cleanser for an added boost and brighter skin.

Arm & Hammer Baking Soda, $1, Walmart

Free of harsh chemicals, baking soda is the one "beauty" product that you may not have considered to replace your traditional exfoliant. Its formula lends itself well to soothing minor skin irritations and will leave your skin soft and smooth for less than $1!

Moss is known for her flawless complexion. Although some of her routine involves expensive products, there is one part of her process that doesn't cost a thing! To minimize the appearance of pores and to reduce puffiness, Moss defers to a splash of cold water. To try this hack at home, fill a bowl with ice cubes, cold water and sliced cucumbers and dip your face in the mixture for 5-10 seconds.

