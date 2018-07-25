Elle Macpherson keeps her body smooth with one very simple tool

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

If this is what 54 looks like, sign us up.

Supermodel Elle Macpherson — known as “The Body” for her killer curves — is now a business force of nature, overseeing a lingerie brand and a line of dietary supplements called WelleCo. She also appears to be aging in reverse.

Her secrets: she eats super-healthy, for starters. And abstains from alcohol.

"I choose clean plants for the basis of my food, any kind of vegetables and fruit. Raw is great, if not, then I lightly steam or roast it. I love seeds and nuts. I don’t eat meat and I don’t eat fish and chicken. It’s not a principal. It’s just that plants are what work for me. But if I go to a friend’s house, I’ll eat what they prepare," she said.

As for her beauty favorites, they're equally accessible.

Zen Me Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush, $22, Amazon

This Mio body brush is also highly-rated at Dermstore.

"I do dry body brushing. I have a natural approach to beauty, in my experience, all my years all the things I’ve tried all the fancy creams, everything, I just find that for me, the most natural approach to beauty is the best."

For those not in the know, dry brushing exfoliates your skin, and helps stimulate circulation and lymphatic drainage, which may help you get rid of toxins.

RMS BEAUTY Lip2Cheek, $36, Sephora

You can also score this at Nordstrom.

This product is formulated with coconut and castor seed oil, and provides a perfect sheer hue, and very little of it goes a very long way.

Vita Coco Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, $20, Amazon

"I use coconut oil. In the mornings I stake a swig of organic coconut oil, swirl it in my mouth for two or five minutes, sometimes ten minutes. That has done wonders for my teeth and gums."

In general, said Macpherson, her philosophy is simple: "Less is more in makeup, I wear less makeup, less accessories, when I dress up, it’s kind of simple, less jewelry but more quality!"

