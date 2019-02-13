Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 13, 2019, 3:05 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Jordan Muto

A few words come to mind when you say the name Christie Brinkley: ageless, glowing and simply stunning. The supermodel just turned 65 and we want all of her beauty secrets. We mean ALL of them.

The good news is TODAY had a chance to sit down with Brinkley and she graciously shared some of the tips she's picked up along the way. Somehow even when the temperature drops into the teens, she looks like she just stepped off a beach and she spilled just how she makes that happen.

Christie Brinkley's winter beauty essentials

1. Dr. Hauschka Intensive Treatment for Menopausal Skin, $84, Amazon

Also available at Dr. Hauschka

On the driest days of winter, Brinkley's go-to is Dr. Hauschka's intensive treatment for menopausal skin, which she uses as soon as she gets out the shower.

"You don't have to be older to use it. It's good for anybody's skin," Brinkley told TODAY. "So, I spray that on and then I use my light oils and then on top of that I always use my Recapture 360."

2. Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare Complete Clarity Daily Facial Exfoliating Polish, $19, Kohl's

Also available from Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare.

When it comes to her face she has a very specific formula. The first thing she does every single day is use an exfoliator, specifically the one from her own line, because she feels it's gentle enough for her to use every single day.

"That I think is crucial," said Brinkley about exfoliating daily.

3. Becca x Chrissy Teigen Body and Hair Oil, $42, Sephora

This winter Brinkley is also loving Chrissy Teigen's Becca body and hair oil.

“Chrissy Teigen sent me some of her body shimmer-y stuff and it’s nice because it’s not greasy and it kind of lightens and brightens up the skin. You’re not looking at glitter on the skin, so I like that," said Brinkley about her new favorite product.

4. Raw Elements Certified Natural Sunscreen, $17, Amazon

Also available at Thrive Market

For those who are able to escape the frigid temperatures and head to the sun, Brinkley shared one of her go-to sunblocks, which claims to be reef safe. This is something that she says is very important to her when looking for skin care products after spending years in the ocean.

5. Rita Hazan True Color Shampoo for Color Treated Hair, $25, Amazon

Also available at Dermstore

And while her skin is certainly envious, we can't forget about her gorgeous signature blonde locks, which also seem to look perfectly healthy and shiny even in the dead of winter. Turns out Brinkley has a little trick for that.

“I think that in the winter time is a good time to use the kind of shampoos and conditioners that are created for bleached hair because they have lots of emulsifiers to make your hair soft and shiny because when you bleach it, it often turns straw-like and brittle. So in the winter I love Rita Hazan has a great shampoo and conditioner that I think adds a lot of shine," said Brinkley.

6. Rita Hazan True Color Conditioner, $26, Sephora

The conditioner includes Japanese camellia oil and moringa seed extract to provide added moisture without weighing down your strands, according to the company.

7. AKS Color Care Shampoo, $26, Salon AKS

She also recommended AKS' hair care products. "They have a formula that smells really nice. Both of those because they are designed to go with hair color, they had a lot of shine.”

8. AKS Color Care Protein conditioner, $24, Salon AKS

Here's to hoping we can look as stunning (and glowing) as she does with all of her picks!

More celebrity beauty favorites:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!