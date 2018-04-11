Susan Lucci swears by this $9 baby cream to moisturize her skin

But not everyone is blessed with her complexion. So we had to ask the artist otherwise known as Erica Kane, from “All My Children,” to share her skin care secrets with us.

“I use Neutrogena makeup off wipes to take the first layer of makeup off,” said Lucci, who follows that up with Cle de Peau makeup wash “because it’s so gentle.”

“I use La Mer eye cream and La Mer soft cream moisturizer. I didn’t even start thinking about protecting the area around my eyes in my late 20s. I wish I had thought about my neck earlier. Your face doesn’t end at your chin.”

She moisturizes with her go-to product. “I use this body lotion — I learned this from a makeup artist — it’s called Original Sprout Scrumptious Baby Cream. It’s vegan. If it’s safe for babies, it’s so clean, that’s what I use. No chemicals. It smells beautiful,” she said.

When it’s cold outside, “I use Aquaphor. I use that in between pedicures to moisturize my feet and in the winter if I get chapped.”

She keeps her smile glowing with Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1. “I break out from lip gloss. I can’t wear it. So I use this lip balm. And I use the Fresh Sugar lip polish because I like how it tastes.”

