Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Susan Lucci swears by this $9 baby cream to moisturize her skin

The soap opera star shares her anti-aging and beauty secrets with us.

by Donna Freydkin /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY
Susan Lucci attends the 2017 Gold & Silver Circle Induction Ceremony at The Lambs Club on November 30, 2017 in New York.Steve Mack / Getty Images

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

We’ll have whatever she’s having.

At 71, Susan Lucci is at the top of her game. The soap opera star is launching an activewear line with QVC, loves pilates and is adamant about taking care of herself from the inside out.

“We get a certain gene pool and you want to take the best care of it that you can. I do crunches to keep those abs going strong and flat. I’m not a sedentary person. I eat very clean, not in an exaggerated way," she told Megyn Kelly TODAY. "Pasta is my downfall with some meatballs. I’ll have a piece of cake. I love a hot fudge sundae. I eat salmon, blueberries and avocado. I drink hot water and lemon, after two cups of the coffee in the morning."

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Susan Lucci talks about Erica Kane and her new athletic line

06:24

But not everyone is blessed with her complexion. So we had to ask the artist otherwise known as Erica Kane, from “All My Children,” to share her skin care secrets with us.

“I use Neutrogena makeup off wipes to take the first layer of makeup off,” said Lucci, who follows that up with Cle de Peau makeup wash “because it’s so gentle.”

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

$5Walmart

These wipes are also available on Amazon for $6.

Clé de Peau Beauté Clarifying Cleansing Foam

$68Nordstrom

“I use La Mer eye cream and La Mer soft cream moisturizer. I didn’t even start thinking about protecting the area around my eyes in my late 20s. I wish I had thought about my neck earlier. Your face doesn’t end at your chin.”

To get a dermatologist-recommended product, shop TODAY Style's favorite drugstore under-eye creams.

She moisturizes with her go-to product. “I use this body lotion — I learned this from a makeup artist — it’s called Original Sprout Scrumptious Baby Cream. It’s vegan. If it’s safe for babies, it’s so clean, that’s what I use. No chemicals. It smells beautiful,” she said.

Original Sprout Scrumptious Baby Cream

$9Amazon

This cream is about to sell out on Amazon, but Dermstore has tons in stock!

When it’s cold outside, “I use Aquaphor. I use that in between pedicures to moisturize my feet and in the winter if I get chapped.”

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy

$14Walmart

This product is also available on Amazon for $9 in a tube.

She keeps her smile glowing with Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1. “I break out from lip gloss. I can’t wear it. So I use this lip balm. And I use the Fresh Sugar lip polish because I like how it tastes.”

Kiehl's Lip Balm #1

$9Nordstrom

For more celebrity favorites:

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.