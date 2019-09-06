At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Perfume has never really been my thing, but I've always had a weakness for body washes with fun scents. I have a major sweet tooth, so anything that smells like cake or cookies automatically wins points in my book!
Over the years, I've tried just about every body wash scent, and have loved every minute of it. So you can imagine my disappointment when, several years ago, my beloved scented body washes started to irritate my skin. All of a sudden, I noticed that my skin would feel super itchy after a shower, and even moisturizer couldn't tame it.
I've always had sensitive facial skin, but this was a first for my body skin. After several months of denial, I realized I had to kick my scented body wash habit and try something a bit more gentle.
Luckily, I wasn't alone in my itchy skin struggle. My sister had also experienced a similar issue with her body washes over the past year and said she'd had luck with Dove Body Wash for Sensitive Skin and suggested I give it a try, so I picked up a bottle.
Dove Body Wash for Sensitive Skin
It works fast and lasts
The first few times I used the body wash, I noticed my skin felt much less tight and scratchy after showering. It’s got a thick, creamy consistency that moisturizes skin as it cleanses, so it didn’t leave my skin feeling dry like some other products I’d used in the past.
After using it consistently for a few weeks, I was successfully able to kick my itchy skin to the curb! And I haven't turned back since.
It has a simple, pleasant smell
When I started to use this body wash, I was a bit nervous that I’d hate the smell. Since I’d been used to delightful sweet scents, I thought any fragrance that didn't smell sugary would be pretty disappointing. But the understated clean scent of this body wash is nice and fresh, so I was pleasantly surprised.
The soap-free formula is mild enough for my sensitive skin without all the added fragrances that started to annoy me several years ago.
It's great value for the price
With over 1,700 reviews and 4.5 stars on Amazon, this body wash is well-loved. And the 34 oz. bottle lasted me several weeks, so for $9 it's a great value. Plus, in a pinch, it also works quite well as a shaving cream!
I thought I'd miss my sugary sweet body washes, but having calm skin that doesn't itch like crazy is definitely worth it!
