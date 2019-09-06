At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Perfume has never really been my thing, but I've always had a weakness for body washes with fun scents. I have a major sweet tooth, so anything that smells like cake or cookies automatically wins points in my book!

Over the years, I've tried just about every body wash scent, and have loved every minute of it. So you can imagine my disappointment when, several years ago, my beloved scented body washes started to irritate my skin. All of a sudden, I noticed that my skin would feel super itchy after a shower, and even moisturizer couldn't tame it.

I've always had sensitive facial skin, but this was a first for my body skin. After several months of denial, I realized I had to kick my scented body wash habit and try something a bit more gentle.

Luckily, I wasn't alone in my itchy skin struggle. My sister had also experienced a similar issue with her body washes over the past year and said she'd had luck with Dove Body Wash for Sensitive Skin and suggested I give it a try, so I picked up a bottle.