May 6, 2019, 6:59 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

It's hard to figure out how to properly care for our skin as our concerns evolve from acne to fine lines and wrinkles.

It's inevitable that our skin will change as we age — that means that the products we use should change, too. To help navigate the every expanding skin care universe, NewBeauty put together a comprehensive skin care guide with advice and product recommendations for every age.

Here are some of our favorite recommendations from NewBeauty's "Ultimate Guide to Better Skin, Based on Your Age."

Skin care in your 20s

According to NewBeauty, the most common skin concerns in your 20s are often acne and preventive anti-aging. They recommended cleansing twice daily and keeping skin hydrated. If you're battling acne, they suggested visiting a dermatologist to help get it under control. Key ingredients for acne-prone skin at this age include salycilic acid and tea tree oil.

1. Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Spot Treatment, $54, Neiman Marcus

Pulling double duty, Dr. Barbara Sturm's spot treatment is designed to both cover up blemishes and dry out acne. It's formula includes Maclura bioflavonoids, tea tree oil and zinc oxides to clear up acne and support skin renewal.

2. IMAGE Skincare Clear Cell Restoring Serum Oil Free, $41, Amazon

This oil-free serum adds moisture to acne-prone skin without clogging pores, according to the brand. It works to reduce the appearance of redness and minimize shine, without feeling greasy.

Skin care in your 30s

According to NewBeauty, retinol is very important at this age. "The all-star ingredient increases collagen, revs up the rate at which skin sheds and gives skin a brighter, more healthy look," the magazine said. They also mentioned that retinol should be used year round. Applying SPF daily is also extremely important. “Number one, protect your skin from the sun — use sunscreen, UPF clothing, hats and lip balm with SPF,” dermatologist Dr. Tami Cassis told NewBeauty.

1. SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, $140, Amazon

"You don’t need a handful of different types of antioxidants on your skin to reap the benefits," according to NewBeauty. "Pick one with a formulation that you like that suits your skin. A vitamin C or E base is pretty neutral and most younger skin types can tolerate it." This product is one of NewBeauty's favorites because it provides protection to the skin and improves the appearance of wrinkles.

Skin care in your 40s

Hyperpigmentation is one of the first signs of early aging and can often show up around age 40. Because of this, it's good to invest in brightening skin care products. And with estrogen levels dropping as menopause approaches, hyaluronic acid levels will also drop. Facial serums containing the popular skin care ingredient are a good way to supplement the loss at this age.

1. Dr. Dennis Gross Clinical Grade Liquid Peel, $95, Sephora

Pore refinement, visible wrinkle reduction and 'increased radiance' are among the purported benefits of this brightening liquid peel.

2. Replere Skin Tonic, $42, Amazon

Skin tonic is meant to improve the appearance of pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, brighten skin and reduce shine.

3. Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $20, Amazon

One bottle of this popular dermatologist-approved anti-aging serum is sold every minute, and with good reason. It contains 1.5% hyaluronic acid to help visibly plump skin and reduce wrinkles.

4. ESTÉE LAUDER Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex, $62, Sephora

This eye cream is a supercharged treatment to help repair the visible impact of lack of sleep, UV damage and pollution, according to the brand. It can help with dark under eye circles, fine lines and puffiness.

5. Alaskin Restorative Neck Complex, $110, Alaskin

This product is specifically made to help with the unique challenges of skin on the neck. It's meant to help improve the appearance of crepe-y skin, fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand.

Skin care in your 50s

Skin hydration is really important in your 50s. "Just because your body is well hydrated, does not mean your skin is,” dermatologist Dr. Marguerite Germain told NewBeauty. “Good moisturizers with antioxidants and hyaluronic acid need to be applied twice a day.”

1. Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser, $16, Nordstrom

Germain also recommended including a glycolic acid-based cleanser at this age because they're designed to dissolve dead skin cells and improve cell turnover.

2. AlphaRet Overnight Cream, $120, SkinBetter Science

This overnight cream is formulated with an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) and a retinoid to leave skin rejuvenated and combat fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone and texture.

3. Dermal Contour Pressed Serum, $189, SENTE

According to NewBeauty, this serum can restore volume and elasticity to the skin.

Skin care in your 60s

For skin over 60, NewBeauty suggested placing an emphasis on ingredients that work to slow the signs of aging like retinol, antioxidants, acids and peptides. "Skin will likely need some help shedding dead skin cells that may leave your complexion looking dull, dry and older at this stage, so cleansing with a glycolic-spiked product continues to be a good idea," NewBeauty reported.

1. Peter Thomas Roth Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Serum, $110, Dermstore

Working deep below the skin's surface, this serum is suggested for mature skin to restore its natural glow.

2. SkinMedica Retinol 0.25 Complex, $62, Amazon

The retinol formula in this serum helps to renew skin and diminish the appearance of fine lines.

3. SkinCeuticals Retinol 0.5, $65, Amazon

Similar to the other products mentioned, the retinol in this cream helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, ages spots, blemishes and blotchiness. It also preserves optimal retinol stability and minimizes erythema (superficial reddening of the skin), according to the brand.

4. NeoCutis Bio-Restorative Skin Cream, $160, Amazon

NewBeauty recommended this rich moisturizer to help revitalize, rejuvenate and hydrate aging skin.

5. SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator, $120, Amazon

This luxury skin care product is said to provide "immediate smoothing in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles." It also supports the skin's natural ability to replenish its own hyaluronic acid, a key characteristic for overall skin health.

No matter what your age, we hope these recommendations empower you to make smart skin care choices at every stage of life.

