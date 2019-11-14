These award-winning products will keep your hair looking flawless all winter

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Whether you're looking for products to help reduce frizz or give your hair an extra bit of shine, there is no shortage of products to choose from. With so many different options on the market, it can be hard to know which ones to trust and invest in.

That's why Harper's Bazaar collaborated with some of the world's top hairstylists and experts to pick the winners of this year's new Hair Awards. The team honored 35 new products that are worth adding to your collection.

Harper's Bazaar Beauty Director Jessica Matlin recently stopped by TODAY to share nine of the winners.

This shampoo will leave your hair flake-free while hydrating and soothing your dry and itchy scalp. The coconut shea butter scent will leave your hair smelling fresh and feeling even better.

The ingredients in this conditioner work together to restore vitality and lessen breakage in your hair.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Damaged hair? No need to spend hundreds at a salon. This Olaplex Hair Perfector is a great at-home treatment that rebuilds the bonds in your hair, leaving it healthier than ever.

These Pantene rescue shots target extreme damage and help repair split ends. For just under $5, you can get three treatments with this multi-pack.

This hairspray will keep your hair in place all day without leaving it stiff or crunchy. Changing hairstyles? The spray simply brushes out of your hair.

This non-aerosol dry shampoo is not only good for the environment, but it also leaves your hair clean and voluminous. The oat milk is especially helpful for people with sensitive scalps.

The Wet Pro Detangler Brush is here to make brushing your hair quick and painless. It works well on thick, curly and straight hair. Don't be fooled by the name — it works well on both wet and dry hair.

Hair lacking shine and looking a little dull lately? This at-home glaze polishes the strands of your hair to create immediately visible shine. You can use it daily after washing and conditioning your hair or weekly as a pre-wash treatment.

With over 50 shades to choose from, you can get long-lasting, fade-defying color for under $10.

For more beauty favorites, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!