Steals and Deals: Save up to 75% on holiday entertaining essentials

Every host knows that the presentation for a holiday meal can be almost as important as the food itself. The perfect serving vessels can take your recipes to the next level and having the right decor can set the mood for the night to come.

Thankfully, you won't have to break the bank when searching for the perfect items to adorn your table. On the latest Steals and Deals, TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin is sharing the essentials that will impress your guests with your hosting skills. And, of course, they're all offered at can't-miss discounts.

From serving trays that are perfect for any appetizer to a complete dinnerware set, these are the products that every holiday tableau needs this year.

This set will become a staple item for any wine and cheese lover and you can get it now for 50% off. Choose between three different wood styles, rubberwood with a darker or light finish, or the timeless acacia wood. Each style features a split-level design. Simply swivel the top to reveal the stainless steel cheese tools. Each board also has a groove along the edge that not only adds a nice aesthetic touch but will prevent cheese brine or juice from dripping onto the table.

Slice up lemons, limes and other drink garnishes, then serve them on the same board with this beautiful option. For less clutter, the knife fits into the groove on the side of the board while inner magnets hold it securely in place.

Handcrafted by artisans in Europe, this carafe deserves a center spot on your dining table. Fill it with water or pre-mixed cocktails.

You can get this contemporary pitcher for 50% off. With an artfully shaped body and a steel handle, guests will be delighted when you pour them a glass of red using this pitcher.

Before you serve the wine, store it in an equally elegant wine rack. Keep up to four bottles on display in this acacia wood option, and your wine collection will rival any piece of art in the room.

Don't worry about water rings or drips from a cold bottle of wine, this beautifully designed coaster will prevent all that. Get it for 70% off.

Present pre-dinner snacks and appetizers on this unique serving tray. Any entertainer will love the sleek and sophisticated design, crafted from acacia wood and braided chrome handles. Get it now for 50% off.

Whether chips and guacamole or veggies and hummus are your preferred appetizer, this serving bowl, now 50% off, has you covered. The metal bowl can be removed and heated or chilled, depending on what you're serving.

This cleverly designed olive bowl is now available for 50% off. Made to mimic the shape of the gourds that normally adorn holiday tables, you can use one section for olives and another for their pits. You can also fill the other with your favorite accompanying dip.

Get this beautiful serving tray for 50% off right now. Made of Nambé's signature metal alloy the tray features slightly raised edges, to prevent any messes, and two handles for easy transport.

This piece will be a staple in your hosting collection. Serve sauces and spreads or small appetizers in this timeless table addition.

If this platter looks like a piece of art, it's because it technically is. It's the first Nambé piece to be recognized by New York's Museum of Modern Art and is now featured in its permanent collection. You can get it now for 75% off. More than just an elegant eye-catcher, the platter can withstand extreme heat—you can put it directly on the stove in place of a pan to cook proteins. On the flip side, you can chill it ahead of serving to keep any cold appetizers at their desired temperature.

This multi-functional piece, now 60% off, can be used as a centerpiece to hold fruits or seasonal decorations. If you're in need of a large serving bowl, it can fill that role, too. Just like the other alloy piece in the collection, it can be heated or chilled as needed.

With a beautiful, asymmetrical design, this serving bowl will make anything you put in it shine. Get it for 50% off.

Holiday celebrations aren't complete without a sweet treat. You'll be using this refined set for holiday cakes and pies as well as plenty of celebrations beyond the season. They're 70% off and you can choose a glittery or acrylic finish for the copper, gold or silver utensils.

Perfect for everyday dining or even the most formal dinners, these elegant salad serving sets are sure to be the center of attention, Jill says. These also come in copper, gold and silver and feature an acrylic or glittery handle.

According to Jill, these trays are a bestseller and go quickly every year, so you want to get yours now. The seasonally designed pieces are now 68% off. Choose from a variety of holiday images, like a stuffed stocking or a decorated tree and use it to serve drinks and snacks or even place it on your coffee table for a seasonal touch.

The larger size, perfect for when you're serving a crowd, also comes in a variety of fun patterns and designs. Choose from designs that feature plaid, seasonal holly, gingerbread men and more.

Create a cozy and welcoming ambiance in your home with these candles, now 70% off. If you're looking for the perfect present for family and friends, each candle comes in a decorative box so it's ready to gift, no wrapping required. You can choose from 12 different scents, including berry twist, a festive Bordeaux fig, sugar and spice or citrus sunrise.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their beloved butterfly pattern, Lenox released a variety of dinnerware essentials with a special touch. This set, now 65% off, features the classic design with an added microwave-safe gold butterfly or dragonfly.

Serve appetizers and smaller courses on these beautiful accent plates, currently 65% off. With the same design, the complete dinnerware set could become a family heirloom

Add the matching bowls to your cart. Each of these pieces is made out of durable porcelain and while they look elegant enough to require special care, they're microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

After dinner, coffee will be served with style in the matching mug set, now 64% off.

Use this bowl to serve sides or simply to display on the table with the rest of your set.

Soups are a staple this time of year, and now you'll have the perfect bowl to proudly serve your favorites. Get it now for 63% off.

Another beautiful option for your table, this is great for smaller side salads or grain-based dishes.

Present drinks or appetizers on the matching tray, now 64% off.

While this plate is meant for cakes, you can easily present a pie or cupcakes on the platter.

Complete with an elegant butterfly handle, this teapot is perfect for serving a hot beverage at the end of a meal. Get it now for 65% off.

For everyday dinnerware, this set is a great option. It's made of durable ceramic material and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. It's currently offered at 60% off.

This four-piece setting features a floral and branch design around the edges. It's simple enough for everyday use but elegant enough for when you have guests over. Like the other dinnerware sets in this collection, it is dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

