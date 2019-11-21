26 budget-friendly skin care products from the People and TODAY Beauty Awards

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Day two of the People and TODAY Beauty Awards is here, meaning that you'll be able to see a whole new batch of the hottest 2019 beauty products.

Yesterday, you saw 13 essential drugstore buys that were both affordable and trend-worthy — but today, the style team brought out 26 more items that make for great holiday gifts.

Style director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin stepped into the studio to feature some of the best skincare products you'll find on the market. From on-the-go hydration sticks to antioxidant-based serums, you can be sure that these products are backed and tested by beauty lovers just like you.

See the top skincare must-haves of the year including eye serums, facial moisturizers, anti-aging formulas and more by scrolling down.

Best in face skincare

Olay Regenerist Whip is the perfect go-to daily moisturizer thanks to the combination of hydration and a powerful SPF. With the "light as air" formula, this product will keep your skin soft and protected all day long.

This super-cooling whipped mask mildly cleanses the pores while the rich nutrients nourish and hydrate the skin. Made with aloe vera and shea butter, this mask is suitable for all skin types. Try popping it in the fridge for an extra cool treatment!

This travel-friendly facial stick is perfect for on-the-go hydration. Made with aloe water, this stick provides instant moisturizes and softens the skin in as little as one swipe.

This gel-cream makes the perfect daily moisturizer with it's cooling gel texture and lightweight feel. With aloe vera for hydration and green tea for soothing, this gel-cream leaves your skin soft and supple.

Through the use of apricot extract, Garnier SkinActive Glow Moisturizer instantly brightens and moisturizes the skin. The added sheer tint blends perfectly into all skin tones for a smooth complexion without makeup.

This nightly moisturizer uses shea butter, glycerin and antioxidants to hydrate the skin and defend against free radicals. The product is especially formulated for sensitive skin and allergy-prone skin.

Unlike other foam cleansers, this product from AHC provides a deep and gentle cleaning that won't strip the skin of its natural barriers. The addition of hyaluronic acid gives the skin maximum, long-lasting hydration.

This cream-to-foam cleanser unclogs the pores with the charcoal acting as a magnet to pull out dirt and excess oil. The added light moisturizing ingredients prevent dryness leaving the skin clean and renewed.

Dermatologist tested and hypoallergenic, this cleanser is specially formulated for sensitive skin. The infusion of calming rose flower water and nourishing colloidal gold, leaves the skin clean, balanced and fresh.

This lightweight serum uses hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin for a youthful smooth look. The serum also absorbs quickly without leaving leftover residue.

Made with the potent antioxidant L-Asorbic acid, this skin renewing serum works to even skin tone, brighten the face and protect against free radicals. The lightweight formula also hydrates the skin without being tacky or leaving a residue.

The Perfect Pout Lip Scrub is made with fine sugar, murumuru seed butter, tucuma seed butter and vitamin E to scrub away dead skin while moisturizing and nourishing the lips. The scrub also comes in three delicious flavors to choose from!

Formulated with vitamins, shea butter and chamomile, Aquaphor Lip Repair has been proven to soothe dry lips and seal in moisture to prevent chapping throughout the day.

These soothing wipes are specially formulated to gently wash away makeup and buildup without harming the skin. Inspired by Hungarian Water Essence, the wipes are soap-free and are infused with essences of aloe, cucumber and tea extracts.

Used as a toner enriched with salicylic acid and glycerin, this rebalancing water fights blemishes while hydrating the skin. The additional ingredients like zinc and vitamin B6 help encourage sebum production, which leads to more moisturized and elastic skin.

With the use of retinol, peptides and ceramides, this overnight oil smoothes, refines and moisturizes the face. The product works best when applied to a clean face before adding a moisturizer.

Best in body skincare

Secret's Clinical Strength products give 2x the sweat protection while soothing the underarms to minimize irritation. The lavender night treatment provides extra wetness protection during the day.

Jergens Body Butter is formulated to deeply nourish the skin with a blend of shea, coconut and mango butters and an infusion of essential oils. It's available in multiple scents like lavender, sweet citrus and rose.

Created with sunflower seed oil, ceramides and amino acids, this ultra healing lotion is specifically developed to hydrate and smooth rough, dry skin. Cetaphil Ultra Healing Lotion is dermatologist tested and is gentle enough for sensitive skin.

With the combination of cucumber and cantaloupe melon, this body wash gently cleanses your skin while revitalizing your senses. The added almond oil leaves the skin soft and smooth without feeling greasy.

This exfoliator will help to soften and moisturize your skin thanks to the infusion of exotic arabica coffee and coconut oil. Try pairing it with the Coconut Coffee Body Cream to get even more beautiful and silky smooth skin.

Infused with essential oils, the Dove Body Wash Mousse gently cleanses and nourishes the skin for all-day softness. The mousse can also double as shaving foam!

Lightweight and easy to apply, this spray sunscreen not only gives SPF protection but also hydrates the skin for up to 12 hours. Unlike other sunscreens, this spray has an enticing tropical scent.

The best in eye creams

This eye serum combines the power of hyaluronic acid with Vichy's mineralizing thermal water to moisturize and strengthen the barrier of the skin. With the addition of pure caffeine, the serum also helps to brighten and smooth the face.

This hydra-nutrition eye gel massages away puffiness, bags and dark circles with its fusion of Manuka honey extract, calcium and antioxidants. The formula is best for mature and very dry skin.

Retinol24 Eye Cream works to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles around the eyes resulting in brighter and radiant eyes. By providing 24-hour hydration, the cream visibly firms the skin and evens the skin tone.

