This $5 moisturizer keeps my skin matte all day long

After I wash my face in the shower, I pat dry and apply the lotion all over, paying particular attention to my nose and forehead. Applying the lotion at night works best for me, as it gives my skin the most time to breathe before I apply makeup in the morning.

The moisturizer is formulated with salicylic acid, which is known to help prevent acne and excess oil without over-drying your skin. I've used tons of products that have left my skin flaky and dry by the time morning rolled around (which makes applying foundation and concealer a nightmare), but this moisturizer has yet to disappoint.

It feels like air

Its lightweight consistency makes it easy to wear under makeup and prevents my pores from feeling clogged. In fact, sometimes I even forget that I put it on.

The salicylic acid provides a slight cooling effect, which feels especially nice after exfoliating. My skin immediately feels softer and smoother, which I'm especially grateful for once the harsh conditions of winter roll around.

It works for most skin types

Though the moisturizer is highlighted for its acne-fighting capabilities, the brand says it is also suitable for those with normal and combination skin. The oil-free formula hydrates with ingredients such as glycerin, which is found in many products for sensitive skin.

As someone who used to purchase oil-blotting sheets on a weekly basis, I am glad to have found a solution that works all day and doesn't break the bank.

