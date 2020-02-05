This $5 moisturizer keeps my skin matte all day long

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
For as long as I can remember, I have struggled to manage my oily skin. From adjusting my diet to booking many appointments with dermatologists, I've tried everything in the book to help my skin out.
Though I've been prescribed medicated cleansing pads and ointments, nothing has helped more than the holy grail of facial lotions that I stumbled upon just a few years ago: Clean & Clear Dual Action Moisturizer. It has become a staple in my simple skin care routine and has made all the difference in my complexion.
Clean & Clear Essentials Dual Action Moisturizer
Once a day is enough
After I wash my face in the shower, I pat dry and apply the lotion all over, paying particular attention to my nose and forehead. Applying the lotion at night works best for me, as it gives my skin the most time to breathe before I apply makeup in the morning.
Stuff We Love
The moisturizer is formulated with salicylic acid, which is known to help prevent acne and excess oil without over-drying your skin. I've used tons of products that have left my skin flaky and dry by the time morning rolled around (which makes applying foundation and concealer a nightmare), but this moisturizer has yet to disappoint.
It feels like air
Its lightweight consistency makes it easy to wear under makeup and prevents my pores from feeling clogged. In fact, sometimes I even forget that I put it on.
The salicylic acid provides a slight cooling effect, which feels especially nice after exfoliating. My skin immediately feels softer and smoother, which I'm especially grateful for once the harsh conditions of winter roll around.
It works for most skin types
Though the moisturizer is highlighted for its acne-fighting capabilities, the brand says it is also suitable for those with normal and combination skin. The oil-free formula hydrates with ingredients such as glycerin, which is found in many products for sensitive skin.
As someone who used to purchase oil-blotting sheets on a weekly basis, I am glad to have found a solution that works all day and doesn't break the bank.
