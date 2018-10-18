Here are the best foundations for oily skin, according to dermatologists

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Choosing the right foundation is pretty difficult. The ideal version will be the right shade and coverage level and blend seamlessly into skin. But finding foundation for oily skin is even harder due to that last point.

Whether you're looking for the best powder foundation for oily skin, noncomedogenic foundation or the best full-coverage foundation, the idea is to be, well, covered all day without that mid-afternoon shine.

TODAY Style asked dermatologists to share their favorite foundations for oily skin and they're available at every price point, including great finds from the drugstore beauty aisle.

1. Make Up for Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Stick Foundation, $43, Sephora

“I have always liked solid concealer in a stick form. The stick fits easily in a travel pouch or purse and makes application and retouches a breeze throughout the day. It's also perfect for spot treatment of resolving pimples and hyperpigmentation. Blend edges with Q-tips in a Ziplock bag you can also keep in your purse,” said dermatologist Dr. Manjula Jegasothy, M.D., CEO and founder of the Miami Skin Institute.

2. Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder Makeup, $6, Amazon

“While this foundation is very light, it does have an almost 'primer-base' technology, which seems to minimize fine lines and pores. The formulation is very light and so it's my preference when coverage is needed for the outdoors or an athletic occasion,” said Jegasothy.

3. Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation, $66, Amazon

“The Oxygenetix foundation is great. This oxygenated formula promotes healthy collagen growth making it ideal for those struggling with acne. It is even used by plastic surgeons after some procedures to cover up scars and promote healing. It has no added occlusive oils, water, fragrance or preservatives so it’s good for oily skin and acne prone skin, says NYC-based dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman.

4. Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-Free Makeup, $10 (usually $14), Amazon

“It contains salicylic acid (to) help unclog pores, it’s at a great price point and it works. ... It’s breathable coverage for acne-prone skin. (It) controls shine and helps treat and prevent acne breakouts,” said Jaliman.

5. Clinique Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup, $29, Nordstrom

“Clinique Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup contains salicylic acid, which acts as a drying agent for oily skin,” said dermatologist Dr. Caren Campbell.

6. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream, $38, Ulta

“Your Skin But Better CC Cream is oil-free and contains colloidal clay helping to minimize oil production. It also contains all things 'dermatologist-approved' like mineral-based, broad-spectrum sunscreens, Zinc and Titanium, antioxidants, niacinamide, sulfur and hyaluronic acid,” said Campbell.

7. BareMinerals Blemish Rescue Skin Clearing Loose Powder Foundation, $29, Sephora

“Powder-based foundations can be more appealing to patients with oilier skin types as they can also be reapplied later in the day if needed. Blemish Rescue Skin Clearing Loose Powder Foundation contains both salicylic acid and clay to help minimize oil production,” said Campbell.

8. Jane Iredale PurePressed Mineral Foundation Base, $42, Amazon

“PurePressed contains mineral sunscreens and is powder based, which helps dry up excess oil and makes reapplication easy. It's even in an easy-to-toss-in-your-purse compact,” said Campbell.

9. LORAC Cosmetics Porefection Foundation, $38, Dermstore

“POREfection Foundation from Lorac is oil-free and contains papaya, which helps exfoliate the skin and minimize oil production,” said Campbell.

10. Neutrogena Shine Control Primer, $12 (usually $14), Amazon

"One of my go-tos for oilier skin is Neutrogena Shine Control Primer with rice protein. It does a great job of absorbing excess oil through the day," said New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Jessica Krant.

11. Elevatione Smooth Touch Compact Cream Foundation, $30, Amazon

“Compact creams are less portable, but definitely win in hot weather or for oily skin to absorb shine. Substitute their pad applicator with a damp sponge and you can create a flawless look in seconds. This is the best foundation coverage for oily skin in a humid environment, such as Miami or your next beach vacation,” said Jegasothy.