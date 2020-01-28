You can apply this lotion directly to wet skin — and it's a game changer

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
When I moved to New York City from South Carolina, I had no idea how much the weather would wreak havoc on my skin. The transition from the humid climate of the South to the dry, cold winters of the city left my skin feeling parched and itchy.
Unfortunately for my skin, I'm terrible at moisturizing. I never have time to apply lotion before getting dressed in the morning, and I'm way too lazy to add one more step to my nighttime routine.
I've tried in-shower body lotions that you wash off as the last step but never found them moisturizing enough to make a difference. However, I've recently discovered the concept of a "wet skin moisturizer," and it's now a staple in my daily routine.
Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer
Stuff We Love
The concept sounds strange — but it works.
After a shower, but before you completely dry off with a towel, you apply the moisturizer to wet skin just like you would with a normal body lotion. Next, pat skin dry and just like that, you're good to go — no rinsing necessary!
According to the brand, the oil-infused formula was designed to bind to the water on your skin, which helps it absorb quickly and lock in moisture.
The sensation of applying lotion to wet skin is certainly strange at first, and it took me a few times to get used to the slippery consistency.
However, once I gave it around 10 seconds to soak in and lightly dry it off, the results were pretty incredible. It provides instant hydration and doesn't leave behind a greasy residue, making it perfect for those busy mornings when I'm short on time.
I'm a huge fan of the coconut oil variety (it has a light, clean fragrance that isn't overwhelming), but the brand also offers different formulas with nourishing shea, green tea, monoi and argan oils.
Overall, this lotion has been an absolute miracle product for my dehydrated skin and a total game-changer. I finally look forward to moisturizing! I have a feeling I'll continue reaching for this silky smooth lotion well after winter is finally over.
For more stories like this, check out:
- 5 expert-approved firming lotions to hydrate and tighten skin
- 17 best lotions for dry skin
- 'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley swears by this $8 firming body lotion
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.