You can apply this lotion directly to wet skin — and it's a game changer

The concept sounds strange — but it works.

After a shower, but before you completely dry off with a towel, you apply the moisturizer to wet skin just like you would with a normal body lotion. Next, pat skin dry and just like that, you're good to go — no rinsing necessary!

According to the brand, the oil-infused formula was designed to bind to the water on your skin, which helps it absorb quickly and lock in moisture.

The sensation of applying lotion to wet skin is certainly strange at first, and it took me a few times to get used to the slippery consistency.

However, once I gave it around 10 seconds to soak in and lightly dry it off, the results were pretty incredible. It provides instant hydration and doesn't leave behind a greasy residue, making it perfect for those busy mornings when I'm short on time.

I'm a huge fan of the coconut oil variety (it has a light, clean fragrance that isn't overwhelming), but the brand also offers different formulas with nourishing shea, green tea, monoi and argan oils.

Overall, this lotion has been an absolute miracle product for my dehydrated skin and a total game-changer. I finally look forward to moisturizing! I have a feeling I'll continue reaching for this silky smooth lotion well after winter is finally over.

