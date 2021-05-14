Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Lengthening, curling, volumizing, oh my! If you're anything like us, you can barely keep track of all the traditional mascara varieties, let alone all these fancy new formulas that keep popping up. Take tubing mascaras, for instance.

When the Shop TODAY team first heard the term, we were intrigued. So, we enlisted the help of a few makeup artists to learn about all the benefits that tubing mascaras have to offer. Naturally, we couldn't wait to share the scoop with you.

Below is everything you need to know about tubing mascaras, plus ones we think you'll enjoy.

What are tubing mascaras?

Traditional mascaras are known for painting your lashes with pigment, but tubing mascaras work a bit differently.

"They're made with polymers that wrap around each individual lash to create tiny tubes," Glamsquad's South Florida-based makeup artist Monet Howard told us.

Every mascara has their own set of benefits and tubing mascaras are no different. Here are just a few reasons why the professionals love them:

They last all day: "These mascaras are long-lasting and prevent the fallout that often occurs with a traditional mascara. They beautifully define the lash without causing smudging," Howard said.

So, tubing mascaras sound pretty awesome, but as with any product, there are a few potential cons to consider. Clumping was the main one the experts Shop TODAY polled mentioned.

"They can be prone to clumping and dry out quickly so it's difficult to build up the mascara and volume once it is dried," Figueroa said.

Tubing mascaras to try

Figueroa loves this voluminous mascara that provides intense color. "This formula is a great drugstore option that is free of wax, which helps with amazing color payoff. It is also very easy to remove, and lasts all day. This brush is great because it is naturally curved to the shape of your eyes," she said.

Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given this bestseller a five-star rating, and we're not surprised. The two-step wonder comes with a primer and mascara that offer up to 80 percent longer-looking lashes with the help of nourishing ingredients like ceramides. It's kind of like getting lash extensions without the hefty price tag!

Looking to wade into the tubing mascara waters but not ready to commit just yet? This $5 find might just be your perfect match. The popular product offers volumized, defined lashes with its tubing formula and is free of parabens, oil, perfume and alcohol.

Celebrity makeup artist Amber Amos adores this award-winning volumizing mascara that resists clumping and smudging. "It gives instant volume and length to lashes and literally one coat will do the trick. It wears all day without smudging or crumbing, and the super tiny mascara wand allows you to really get in and coat every lash. As an added bonus, it’s great on bottom lashes since the wand is so small," she said.

Blinc has several bestselling tubing mascaras and this one has over 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. It offers your lashes buildable, water-resistant coverage that won't smudge or fade as you go about your day. The popular mascara is ideal for sensitives eyes and comes in two colors: black and dark brown.

This 2020 Allure Best of Beauty winner rivals the results of lash extensions with flake-free tubing technology and offers dramatic lashes that last all day. It also features an orchid stem cell complex that promotes longer, healthier lashes, so your lashes will look and feel good.

With a 4.4 out of 5 star rating, this lengthening mascara comes with the Sephora customer seal of approval. The three-in-one formula features a peptide lash serum that helps lashes look fuller and healthier. Plus, it's free of parabens, phthalates and mineral oil.

No7 is a brand that's known for its awesome skin care solutions, but the company also has some great makeup must-haves, like this mascara that uses tubular technology to offer volume for days. The long-lasting formula goes the distance for up to 24 hours and washes off like a dream. Plus it's so affordable!

The tubing polymers in this mascara wrap around each lash to provide ample lift. With the help of its shaped brush, you can cover hard-to-reach lashes and it's even safe to use on lash extensions. The bestseller has nearly 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Plus, the lightweight formula won't weigh lashes down.

This powerhouse mascara's combination of polymers, waxes and cellulose powder provides buildable color and major volume. It has a unique guitar-shaped brush that helps curl and thicken lashes and a zero-waste squeezable tube that helps prevent dreaded drying. Sounds pretty sweet, right?

