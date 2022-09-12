Allure Best of Beauty 2022: See this year’s award-winning products

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

The Allure Best of Beauty Award winners have been announced!

For the beauty awards, Allure beauty editors test everything from mascaras to hair tools in order to determine the best in skin care, hair care and beyond — this year, they tested more than 7,500 products. Allure Editor-in-Chief Jessica Cruel stopped by TODAY to share seven of the top picks in hair care, skin care and makeup — and most of them are $20 or less.

Keep reading to shop some of these Allure-approved products and make sure to tune into Hoda & Jenna on Friday, Sept. 16, to see even more of this year's winners.

Allure 2022 Best of Beauty winners

This smoothing serum can be used on clean hair to help nourish dry strands and tame frizz. According to the brand, it can help block out 98 percent humidity and keep hair smooth for up to 72 hours. It can also be used on dry hair to add some shine.

Revlon's popular hair tool gets a slimmer upgrade with the Volumizer Plus, which boasts a smaller head size and handle. According to the brand, the smaller head size allows you to get closer to the root, which gives you more styling options. With this model, the brand also added a medium-heat setting, which helps reduce heat exposure.

This anti-aging pick packs a punch — and it won't run you more than $10. It's suitable for normal, dry, combination and oily skin and can be used to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes and dryness, according to the brand. You can use it in the mornings and at night as the first step after cleansing in order to lock in moisture on your face and neck.

The Ordinary's $9 formula took home a prize in the moisturizer category this year. It can benefit all skin types and is formulated with glycerin, hyaluronic acid and more skin-loving ingredients that help to hydrate skin without leaving a greasy feel.

If your lashes could use some extra love, this award-winning mascara from L'Oreal delivers when it comes to length, fullness and volume. Since it is a "balm-in-mascara," the formula is meant to condition your lashes, while also helping them to look more defined.

This new release from Benefit Cosmetics checks all of the boxes: It is long-wearing, waterproof and leaves you with a natural finish. It comes in more than a dozen different shades to help flatter different hair types, but the brand suggests opting for a shade down from your brow hair color if you want that natural finish.

Selena Gomez's beauty line, Rare Beauty, launched in the fall of 2020. The line includes everything from lipsticks to tinted moisturizers, but this liquid blush won the approval of Allure editors this year. It comes in both matte and dewy finishes and can be applied using your fingertips.

More Allure 2022 Best of Beauty winners

This innovative dry shampoo doesn't require any spray nozzles for application. Just like a traditional dry shampoo, it can be used to soak up excess oil and add some volume to your hair. Since it comes in a travel size container, you can bring it on-the-go for quick touch-ups, too.

This eye cream is formulated with more than just anti-aging ingredients — it is also made with anti-bacterial ingredients that help reduce and slow the growth of germs. It can be used in the morning and at night, as well as underneath makeup on all skin types, according to the brand.

If you want to make contouring an easier process, this 2-in-1 stick can help. It comes in six different shades that can be used along your cheekbones, jawline and forehead to add more definition to your face. Since it's a dual-ended ended stick, you can use the brush end to buff out your contour for a natural finis.

Another winner in the exfoliation category is this skin polish, which is formulated with jojoba oil and wax beads that gently exfoliate and then dissipate, according to the brand. It can be used 2-3 times a week while you shower to help smooth the skin.

If you have fine or thin hair that could use a bit of a boost, this shampoo is one-half of a duo that can help your hair appear thicker. Standout ingredients include a protein-based complex that helps improve hair health, as well as caffeine that helps stimulate growth, according to the brand.

After cleansing, use this conditioner to add even more volume to your tresses. It is formulated with the same protein complex and caffeine as the shampoo, but should sit in your hair for 2-3 minutes so you can reap the benefits.