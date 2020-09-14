I tried Selena Gomez's makeup line — here's the one product you need

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
It feels like just yesterday I was watching Selena Gomez on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place." Since then, Gomez has done it all — acting, singing, dancing, philanthropy — and now she's taking the beauty industry by storm.
On Sept. 3, Gomez launched her first cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, exclusively at Sephora. After trying a handful of products from the collection, I absolutely fell in love with the Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipsticks.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick
Rare Beauty describes these lipsticks as "an air-whipped lip cream that hugs lips with rich, melted-in color and nourishing hydration that won’t weigh you down." They come in 12 different shades ranging from bright red to a muted purple. They're made with a botanical blend of lotus, gardenia, white waterlily and vitamin E. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free.
Though I've never been a huge lipstick or lip gloss type of gal, I've still tried dozens of different lip products over the years thanks to all the beauty YouTube tutorials and reviews I've watched. I usually find that lip products leave residue on cups and glasses, get stuck in my hair and call for too much maintenance when I need to reapply. But surprisingly, these Rare Beauty Lip Souffles last for hours on end and are extra creamy. They stay put without drying out and come in so many great colors for fall.
While there are tons of different shades to choose from, I particularly gravitated towards Brave, Inspire and Courage.
Brave is a muted terracotta shade, so it's great for those who want to dabble with orange lip colors without going too far out of your comfort zone. Inspire is a classic, bright red color and apparently Gomez's favorite shade! My personal favorite is Courage, which is a mauve-y color that is fairly neutral on my skin tone yet still adds a little extra glam.
I'm also a huge fan of the doe-foot lipstick applicator. It allows for precise control of the product and helps achieve a smooth, plump lip look.
You don't have to take just my word for it — plenty of other beauty lovers are also raving about the creamy formula.
"This cream lipstick is the best I’ve ever tried! It’s a matte finish but it’s so creamy and doesn’t dry out your lips," wrote one Sephora customer. "With most matte lipsticks, you see the lines in your lips and it looks tacky and uncomfortable. Not with this! I feel like my lips are being hydrated while looking stunning! Highly, highly recommend."
Even you don't typically like a matte lip, this formula just might convince you to try out a new look.
"I love this product! I don’t usually go for matte lips, but this blew me away!" wrote another reviewer. "It glides on easily and is very pigmented."
To shop the rest of the Rare Beauty collection, click here.
