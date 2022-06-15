The brand behind the bestselling mascara on Amazon just dropped $5 eyeliners

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Nothing makes us happier than finding an affordable beauty product that delivers on its promises. So we were so excited when we heard that Essence Cosmetics, the brand behind the No. 1 bestselling mascara on Amazon, was introducing eyeliners to its Lash Princess line.

We were even more overjoyed when we saw that just like the popular mascaras, the eyeliners are just $5.

"We thought this was the natural progression for the Lash Princess range as we wanted to offer consumers a liner to complete their look within the Lash Princess family," Essence Cosmetics Chief Marketing Officer Jill Krakowski said in a press release.

The eyeliner features a cone-shaped felt tip, which is said to help the color to glide right onto your lids. According to the brand, the shape of the tip also makes it convenient to customize the intensity of your look. If you like to go bold, you can use the thicker side of the tip. Or, you can keep it simple and use the thin side to create a just-there look that will still make your eyes pop.

Like Essence's existing mascara range (which has over 170,000 five-star ratings on Amazon) the eyeliner is vegan and smudge-proof. And for those who are conscious of their cosmetics, the brand also says that the formula is oil-, fragrance- and alcohol-free, as well as free of microplastics.

The new eyeliner comes in two shades, so you can go for a classic look with the black option or switch it up and opt for the brown color.

For anyone worried about sweating off their eye makeup on hot summer days, Essence also created a black waterproof formula.

After applying your liner, you can seal off your look with the coordinating Lash Princess mascara, which has built up quite the reputation among Amazon shoppers. According to the brand, the mascara is so popular that one tube is sold every 10 seconds — and we wouldn't be surprised if these new eyeliners became just as big of a hit!

While we haven't had the chance to try the liners ourselves just yet, at less than $5 each, we're tempted to add a few to our carts.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!