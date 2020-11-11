Breathe a sigh of relief with these 15 calming products from Amazon

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote Amazon products. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and products featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases.

It's no secret that everyone could use a little stress relief right now.

That's why the Shop TODAY team scoured Amazon to find the calming products that will help you unwind. With cozy staples and aromatherapy essentials, you'll breathe a sigh of relief as soon as you add these items to your cart.

Relaxing and unwinding starts with a cozy and comfortable outfit, and this cute sweater pairs perfectly with leggings or sweats. It's not surprising that it's Amazon's no. 1 bestselling women's cardigan. It has a relaxed fit and comes in a variety of colors, like maroon, mint, mustard and navy.

There’s nothing like a luxurious beauty treatment to give you an instant mood boost, and this 3-in-1 device will do just that. It generates steam to open up your pores and refresh skin. There's also a towel-warming chamber that will complete your at-home spa experience. Plus, it can be used as a humidifier for your room to help add moisture to the air — a must-have for when your heater is constantly running.

Drawing a warm bath is a cheap ticket to relaxation, and these colorful bath bombs are the perfect addition to your soak. This set comes with 12 bath bombs that are made with shea and cocoa butter to hydrate your skin.

No cozy outfit is complete without a pair of slippers and Dearfoams has you covered. The brand is known for designing supportive slippers at wallet-friendly prices. They have a memory foam footbed for extra comfort and are machine washable.

Matching family pajamas are always popular this time of year, but matching family slippers take the trend to the next level. Moms and kids can match with the adorable child-size version of the above slippers. There are Papa Bear options, too, so dads can get in on the fun.

Make shower time a little more relaxing with this unique brush. The thick yet soft bristles gently massage the scalp to stimulate blood flow and provide a deep clean. If you've been dyeing your hair at home, this is great for rinsing out the color and getting rid of any leftovers from your scalp. Brach loves using this with a little bit of the DP Hue Apple Cider Vinegar rinse to help get rid of any buildup or dry flakes during the winter.

While this product sounds a little scary, it's a game changer for those who suffer from back or muscle pain. The set is covered in thousands of little spikes called acupressure points that apply pressure to specific parts on your body and can help help reduce muscle tension or back pain. Lie on the mat or use the pillow for targeted neck pain relief.

Other bestsellers

Bean bags aren't just for kids. This super comfortable option can be used in two different ways: Lay it down flat to use it like a bed or flip it on its side to be enveloped in comfort.

If your feet get chilly in the colder months, these slippers are a must-have. They're made for the microwave, so you can heat them up and get instant relief for cold toes. Plus, the plush material adds an extra level of comfort and warmth.

Do you struggle to find the right pillow? This adjustable option provides a unique solution. Unzip it, and add or remove the memory foam filling until it feels right. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about your purchase.

This is a great option for those who spend their days hunched over their computer. You can heat this neck pillow up in the microwave for instant warmth and pain relief. It's scented with calming lavender and chamomile. And it's portable, so you can take it with you in the car or on the plane.

Weighted blankets have become a popular way to relieve stress and get a better night's sleep. This cozy version is made with faux fur for even more softness and warmth. Choose between 15- and 20-pound options, as well as colors like pink, navy and grey.

Studies have shown that light therapy can be an effective way to relieve symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. Whether you're feeling down or are simply not getting enough sunlight, this bestselling lamp might help. The LED lamp has three brightness levels, and you can set a timer between 10 minutes to an hour, depending on how much exposure you need.

Make your bed the ideal sleep environment with this spray. It uses an aromatherapeutic blend of lavender, vetivert and chamomile to help you calm your mind and fall asleep faster. Simply spray it onto your linens and pillows before you climb into bed.

This beautiful stone diffuser will look perfect in your living room or on your bedside table. Set it to run continuously for three hours or in intervals over the course of the day to fill your room with amazing scents. It's easy to clean, and you can add any of your favorite oils for instant relaxation.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!