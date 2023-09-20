An exclusive deal on fall booties, a $7 beauty essential shoppers love and more

Recently, we've been preparing for the cooler weather by sprucing up everything from our wardrobes to our homes, and we're finally ready to show you some of our favorite finds in the latest episode of Shop All Day.

Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY and chef Elena Besser joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to share the picks we've included in our "Fall Haul." From trendy denim skirts to a $7 makeup brush to help you perfect your makeup looks, keep reading to shop the must-haves we've added to our carts.

Post says this style of skirt is the hottest new trend in denim. It's an elevated alternative to jeans but still offers coverage and length — and you can dress it up or down with the right pair of shoes. As for tops, Post says you can wear it with everything from your go-to white T-shirt to a dressy blouse, regardless of the season.

From a split-hem style to darker washes and even distressed options, these skirts from SweatyRocks offer multiple ways to level-up your wardrobe.

This style from Mango comes in white, black and a medium wash that works for practically any wardrobe.

Once the temperatures start to drop, it's almost instinctual to reach for the coziest sweater in your closet. Post loves this oversized style that she says gives off "French girl chic vibes" and can pull any outfit together thanks to its classic-yet-modern look. The brand says it is made from a soft, lightweight fabric that makes it easy to layer without any bulky feel.

Booties are just as synonymous with the fall as sweaters and Post found a pair with a cushioned footbed that can really go the distance this season. They feature a block heel that adds a little bit of height to your look (but remain walkable) and a suede-like outer that makes them perfect for the season. TODAY viewers can snag them for 35% off with the code TODAY30 at LifeStride's website through Sept. 27, but we should note that it cannot be combined with any other discount codes at checkout.

Loafers have been trending for quite some time but as Post puts it, these "fashion unicorns" will never go out of style. This hybrid style is where flat-meets-smoking-slipper, without sacrificing a sleek look According to the brand, the memory foam footbed is ergonomic for a comfortable feel and the style comes in a wide range of colors and patterns.

When it comes to layering jewelry, Post says the more, the better! This stackable necklace won’t break the bank (and makes for a great gift) and you can exclusively save 30% on it when you use the code TODAY30 at checkout on Mint & Lily’s website. From the paperclip chain to the personalized pendant, Post says she loves the details of each piece and wears hers everyday.

Belt bags might not have been the most stylish accessory in your closet — until now. This chic style also doubles as a crossbody bag, which is why Post loves it so much. She says it gives "high-end designer vibes" without the corresponding price tag, plus it boasts enough room for essentials like your phone and wallet. It also comes in five different colors, including a vibrant red, which Post says is one of this season's "It" colors.

Your wardrobe isn't the only thing that changes with the seasons — your beauty routine does, too. If you're in-between shades but want a medium-to-full coverage formula that doesn't break the bank, Post says this is it. The lightweight foundation has millions of views on TikTok from fans who praise its semi-matte finish and appreciate how blendable it is, without the heavy feel typically associated with foundation. Plus, it comes in over 20 shades to make it easier to find one that best matches your skin tone.

While the best way to apply foundation may be a matter of personal preference, shoppers love this bestselling brush for a reason. The flat-top design and dense feel help makeup to glide on smoothly and evenly, which means you won't be left with streaks or uneven patches along the way. The unique shape of the brush also helps it fit securely in your hand for easy maneuvering when applying foundation, concealer, blush and more.

Personalized home decor often comes at a price, but you don’t have to search far for an affordable option anymore. Besser found a brand that offers signs that can be customized with a phrase or name of your choice, so you can make your house feel even more like home.

Another personalized pick Besser loves for the season? These monogramed blankets from L.L. Bean. They come in nine different colors and two different sizes (Large and Extra Large) and make movie nights or bedtime that much cozier. Plus, she says, it makes for a great holiday, housewarming or engagement gift.

Besser is a huge fan of these lamps — so much so that she owns three of them. They’re both rechargeable and portable, but you likely wouldn’t guess that based off of how elegant they look. From your bedroom to the kitchen and even the dining room (if you want to create a restaurant-like setting at home) you can use them to bring some warmth and ambiance to every part of your home.

Besser says this gooseneck kettle lives up to its brand name, Beautiful. While most countertop appliances tend to be an eyesore, this one is designed to please the eye without taking up too much counter space. It is cordless and made from stainless steel with a matte finish and can be operated via the one-touch feature and it even boasts automatic shutoff in case you forget to turn it off yourself.

From hot toddies to hot teas, these glass mugs are sure to elevate the sipping experience of any beverage of your choice. According to the brand, they’re made from an “ultra durable” beaker glass to help minimize worry of wear and tear. Plus, they’re sold individually, so you can grab one or two or create your own set for entertaining.

The finishing touch? This stylish glass honey pot. It can sit pretty on any countertop and likely looks better than the store-bought plastic bottle tucked away in your pantry.