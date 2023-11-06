GQ’s Grooming Awards: 10 top-rated men’s grooming essentials to shop now

Whether you like it or not, your grooming routine is likely one of the biggest parts of your day. You might use the morning to trim your beard before clocking in for work, spend the evening crafting a hydrating potion for your skin or even both! But the products you use in those hours play a big factor in your results.

If you’re looking for a product upgrade, GQ has released the winners of their annual Grooming Awards. After a thorough testing process, only 86 products caught the attention of GQ staff across the categories of skin care, body care, fragrance, beard care and more.

To narrow down the results, GQ enlisted writers and editors to test products over several weeks. Each of their testers ranged from various skin types and skin tones to ensure that each product accommodates a diverse set of users. Only a select few out of the testing bunch get chosen and labeled as the best.

GQ’s Style Editor Yang-Yi Goh stopped by TODAY to reveal some of their favorite picks. Below, you’ll find products that range from dual-power SPF to deluxe shaving cream, and accommodate every budget, skin and hair type.

Keep reading to discover 10 of the winners from GQ’s Grooming Awards 2023.

Best grooming products, according to GQ Magazine

Regardless of age, acne is entirely normal, and can appear on various parts of the body — not just the face. The fine mist in this spray tackles body acne, in particular, on the back, chest and arms. It contains salicylic acid, tea tree extract and hinoki cypress water to speed the healing process. The formula is also non-sticky or greasy, and does not need to be rinsed off.

Sunscreen is one of the most important steps in your skin care routine. And one of GQ staffers' favorite picks is this mineral sunscreen from Dune.

Mineral sunscreens are commonly labeled as a physical sunscreen because they provide a barrier between your body and the sun’s rays to prevent them from entering. That’s essentially what this product does (it says it reduces the appearance of sun damage, for instance), along with boosting the skin’s suppleness and improving the skin barrier. It also offers lightweight hydration, so you can opt to use this alone or on top of moisturizer.

You can trust the effectiveness of this STMNT (pronounced “statement”) hair gel because it is a brand founded by three celebrity groomers. On dry or damp hair, this product leaves hair more defined and sleek with a long-lasting firm hold. You’ll notice once applied that the product has a satin and semi-matte finish, but don’t fret — the brand says it is easy to wash out and doesn’t crunch, so you can apply as much product as you need.

No matter how you decide to grow or style your facial hair, a well-performing beard trimmer is key for perfecting any look. One of GQ’s top trimmers is this find from King C. Gillette, which comes with a set of three comb attachments (1 millimeter, short 3-11 millimeters and long 13-21 millimeters) and a cordless trimmer (it has 50-minutes of trimming time) to clean, cut and trim every beard. The set also comes with a charger, cleaning brush and a pouch to keep your kit in.

This is your sign to incorporate shaving cream into your grooming routine. Why? Shaving cream creates a protective barrier between a razor and your skin, resulting in less irritation, burns and the peskiest of them all: nicks! GQ suggests considering adding this one to your set because its creamy formula keeps the skin hydrated and stress-free before, during and post-shave. Just lather with a brush or your hands to get all of its benefits.

Your smile tells a story on its own, so why not enhance its shine? The Boka Rapid Radiance Teeth Whitening Kit earned high remarks in the awards because it whitens teeth without increasing sensitivity. We can contribute this to the product’s key ingredient, n-Ha (nano-hydroxyapatite), which is an alternative to fluoride.

The LED lights inside the mouthpiece also help to remove any unwanted stains and boost the product’s whitening powers. Boka says the kit will give you noticeable results after seven days of consistent use, and that it is safe enough for sensitive teeth.

More top-rated grooming products, according to GQ Magazine

If your razor needs a change, consider this one from Harry’s. The pride and joy of the razor, as it suggests in the name, is its ergonomic handle. The first thing you’ll notice is that it has a dotted pattern and a metallic finish. Not only will this look attractive on your bathroom counter, the brand says this innovative design is also meant to feel sturdy in the hand and comfortable as you go around facial contours.

The set comes with two German-engineered five-blade cartridges that are sharp and precise at removing stubble and other unwanted facial hair.

After you shave, your skin needs some extra love. That’s when you should apply a product friendly enough for post-shave, such as Cremo’s balm. Specifically made with sensitive skin in mind, the lightweight formula inside this product is meant to soothe, hydrate and protect the skin. Any dryness or irritation you might experience post-shave should improve once applied. A perk to this balm is that it doesn’t have any synthetic fragrances, either.

Other than a sunscreen, beard trimmer and other essentials, what should be inside your grooming kit is a solid facial cleanser. It’s one of the most important steps in your routine after all, especially if you want to manage oil production, get rid of grim and reduce breakouts. GQ set their eyes on this The Ordinary cleanser for their list because it offers all of that and more, including maintaining the skin’s moisture barrier and improving its radiance.

Here’s why we (and GQ!) love niacinamide: It tackles a number of skin health issues at once, such as acne, hyperpigmentation, oiliness and fine lines. The list could go on, but when paired with similar ingredients, niacinamide is an even bigger powerhouse.

Take this Sunday Riley serum, for instance. Containing 10% of niacinamide, the brand says the serum visibly improves any discoloration, redness, dark spots and large pores in just a few weeks. You can use it once or twice a day, depending on your skin’s needs, and apply as many drops as desired. Nonetheless, the product should help your skin feel and appear more balanced.