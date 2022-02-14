From chic to sporty, 9 winter outfit ideas for every style

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The coldest months of the year typically mean it's time to forego stylish outfits and bundle up in big, warm jackets, hats, gloves and extra layers that might not feel extremely fashionable. That doesn't mean that you have to sacrifice style for warmth all of the time, though.

There are plenty of ways to piece together warm and fashionable outfits for every kind of occasion this winter. TODAY tapped style experts Jasmine Snow and Melissa Garcia to share some of the ways we can embrace warm winter fashion but still look chic.

Snow is sharing all of the (affordable) ways you can style winter whites without breaking the bank, from sweaters and dresses to pants. Plus, she has recommendations for accessories that can upgrade any outfit, if you're not looking to revamp your closet right now.

Garcia stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to break down six different looks for men and women this winter. Whether you've got a ski vacation in the books or plan on spending bleak days inside staying warm, she has the looks you'll want to wear while doing it.

Keep reading to see and shop all of their outfit picks.

Winter fashion as seen on TODAY

Look 1

This dress brings together the best of both worlds — it has the look of a sweater dress but has a hood for added comfort, like your favorite sweatshirt. According to the brand, it's designed to follow the shape of your body, so it won't feel too loose or too tight.

This trench-inspired jacket is a piece that works perfectly for the winter but can also be transitioned into your spring wardrobe. You can opt to wear it without a belt if you're looking to show off your style, or use the tie belt to keep warm.

These booties have a heel that measures 3.25 inches, which are sure to add some height to your look. While the neutral praline color perfectly completes this look, you can also find it in several other colors, including Cedarwood and black suede.

A bright and functional bag like this one can help pull the look together. Plus the adjustable strap makes it easy to carry around.

Look 2

This oversized cable knit sweater is made from a blend of polyester, wool and other warm fabrics that offer some stretch to them. Pair it with jeans or a slim pant like Snow did.

Corduroy is making a comeback. Snow picked these versatile white bottoms to pair with the sweater above, but they can work with just about anything in your closet. Plus you can find them in three other neutral colors in the same flattering mid-rise style.

Nothing feels quite as cozy as sherpa looks. Snow chose this oversized cardigan to complete the look, matching the white corduroy bottoms.

Running shoes aren't just for the track. This tan style can be worn with just about anything to keep you looking fashionable and feeling comfortable.

Look 3

Cable knit sweaters are another versatile wardrobe staple. Snow paired this beige top from Zara with an orange skirt, but the white detailing on the boots matches the sweater almost perfectly.

Who says midi skirts are for warm weather? With the right sweater-and-skirt combination, you can pull them off in the colder months, too. Snow chose this bright option to add a pop of color to the look.

Chunky shoes are a big trend in the footwear world right now. These lug sole boots are on par with other popular styles we've seen, and the sherpa detailing makes them even more chic.

Small accessories

Hairbands make it easy to level-up any outfit. This set of three includes a beige, black and leopard print option that you can style with just about anything, especially on bad hair days.

This gold-filled chain adds just the right amount of bling to a winter look.

Handbags

This sleek faux leather bag is just large enough to hold the essentials — your phone, keys or your wallet.

Another animal-print accessory Snow opted for is this handbag, which also doubles as a shoulder bag.

Shoes

These zip-front booties are sure to add some edge to your winter-white look.

Not only do these booties feel trendy, but they also feature a padded memory foam insole so you can feel comfortable and stylish, whichever way you choose to wear them.

If you don't want to wear a chain necklace, let your shoes do the talking. These slingbacks are adorned with a chunky gold chain, which perfectly contrasts the off-white style.

Winter fashion as seen on the 3rd hour of TODAY

Fun in the snow look

Garcia says this cropped puffer is super warm, but the length makes it so that you can show off whatever pants you layer underneath. It comes in four different colors, including lavender, black, blue and champagne.

Nothing screams sporty like a top with thumbholes. This soft top also features a high neck and is made from a stretchy fabric that can move with you while you ski, snowboard or head out for fun in the snow.

Snow pants don't have to feel chunky and clunky. This pant proves it. Made from a water-repellant fabric and featuring a floral design, they're bound to make a statement on the slopes.

These shiny snow boots have a memory foam insole and a thermoplastic rubber outsole, which help you feel like you're walking on clouds, according to the brand.

Fun in the snow look

This puffer is fully lined and insulated with 100 percent recycled 80/20 down fill, according to the brand. It is water resistant and also features hands-free straps for easy transport.

This bright puffer is staying on trend thanks to the quilted design.

Although these pants are designed to keep you warm while out in the snow, they also offer UPF 50+ sun protection. They boast an athletic fit but still allow the wearer to move about with ease.

Complete the look with a bootie that can stand up to the elements. It's made with recycled materials but can still help to keep water at bay.

Outdoor running look

Garcia chose these tights, which she says are designed for high impact to add a pop of color to the look. They come in four different colors and are available in sizes XXS-3X.

To help stay warm without any bulkiness, Garcia loves this jacket. It's made from recycled materials and is also reflective, which is a big plus if you're getting your runs in after sun down.

This sweat-wicking longsleeve comes in several fun colors, including Orange Sunstone and Pink Punch. You can find it in sizes XS-XL.

This matching set is an online exclusive that you won't find in stores. The bright hues in both accessories are sure to complement your top and leggings.

Outdoor running look

Garcia also picked these warm joggers with reflective properties for a men's look. The fabric features a GridTek gusset, which the brand says allows for increased mobility and stretch.

The ColdGear fabric on this jacket helps trap heat inside, helping the wearer to stay warm and retain body heat. Plus it's windproof and lightweight.

You can never go wrong with winter's favorite accessory. It can be worn on both errand runs and actual runs.

Cozy inside look

Nail the après-ski look with this trendy sweater. It boasts a relaxed fit and is long enough to pair with leggings, as Garcia did, or jeans.

Leather leggings are easy to dress up or down, which makes them a smart investment for your winter wardrobe. Pair them with a sweater for days spent inside or with a nice blouse for nights out.

These faux-fur boots are giving us all of the cozy vibes.

Cozy inside look

The winter-inspired design of this sweater makes it perfect for this time of year. Plus it's machine washable.

Throwing a vest into the mix provides both warmth and style, Garcia says.

Garcia picked these pants for the cozy look since they offer tons of stretch and warmth but are still lightweight. As a bonus, they are also water repellant.

Seal off the look with a pair of sunnies.

