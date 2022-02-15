How to wear white in winter with 3 stylish and affordable outfits
Style expert Jasmine Snow joins TODAY to share three easy and affordable looks that prove you can wear white after Labor Day. The outfits include a long winter coat, a furry jacket and a knitted sweater.Feb. 15, 2022
