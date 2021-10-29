Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's that time of year — the temperatures are dropping, and with the holiday season approaching, we're actually making plans again. That means you're probably on the hunt for the right outfits that look stylish, but won't make you sacrifice comfort, especially as we enter a colder season. Figuring out what to wear during these transitional months can be stressful — but it doesn't have to be.

If you don't want to rummage through your wardrobe to piece together an outfit, a dress is an easy one-and-done solution. So, we did the work for you and scoured Amazon to find bestselling styles that you can wear this fall (and beyond).

You don't need to splurge to find something fashionable, so we selected a few cozy and chic styles that are all less than $45 and can easily be paired with the cute shoes and sweaters you already have in your closet.

Bestselling Amazon fall dresses

How cozy does this dress look? It's soft and warm, but the fabric makes it feel lightweight; plus, you can easily pair it with tights and boots on a chilly fall day. You can find it in almost two dozen different colors, but we love the green style for fall. Over 1,600 verified reviewers have given it a five-star rating, and after trying it on, it's easy to see why it's a bestseller.

If you prefer a fitted dress, this bodycon piece is sure to highlight any figure. It's the third bestselling style on Amazon's Night Out Dresses list, but you can make it more casual by pairing it with riding boots and a poncho.

Toss a cozy cardigan over this button-down dress to style it for fall. Over 7,000 verified reviewers have given it a five-star rating, calling out the fit and quality of the fabric. "I really like this dress," one reviewer wrote. "The material is heavier — which is great for fall."

Maxi styles are always on trend, but the smocked bodice makes this style stand out. It comes in seven different colors and is available in sizes XS-3XL, which makes it more of a size-inclusive option. Pair it with your go-to boots and a few layered necklaces for an easy fall look.

This dress checks all of the boxes: The long maxi style protects your legs from the cold, it has long sleeves and it has pockets! It comes in more than two dozen different designs, all of which are available in sizes XS-6XL, so there is a perfect size and color combination for everyone. It's also the second bestselling casual dress on Amazon, and shoppers have given it more than 10,500 five-star reviews.

Pleated designs are in right now, and we're loving the simple look of this dress. Colors like burgundy and green make it a great choice for holiday festivities, and you can finish your look off with a sleek pair of heels. "It is true to size and the quality is great! I never write reviews....but, I love this dress and have to give it a shout out," one verified reviewer wrote. "I purchased navy blue and will be getting another one because it's simply perfect."

This bestselling casual dress can be worn with nearly every kind of boot this fall, whether you prefer a knee-high style or an ankle bootie. The plaid designs and colors like Coffee and Burgundy are giving us all of the fall feels and can be worn with tights through the winter. One verified reviewer that called it a "great fall dress" also wrote that it's easy to dress up or down, but you might want to order a size down as it’s pretty billowy.

If you're looking for something to wear with sneakers rather than boots, this swing dress is a simple style that you can pull off. The hemline hits just above the knee, and the boat neckline isn't as revealing as a V-neck style, so it looks and feels more like your favorite T-shirt than a dress. Plus, the jersey fabric makes it soft enough to wear all day.

We're loving the flowy look of this maxi dress and its elegant tiered skirt. It's made from chiffon, which keeps it light and breathable on warm fall days. "I loved everything about this dress," wrote one of the more than 400 verified reviewers that gave it a five-star rating. "The color was as shown, the fit was great. It was very flattering. And when I can, I’ll get this dress in all the colors it comes in."

Shouldn't all dresses be as cozy as your favorite sweater? This popular style is made from a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex, which makes it feel soft, according to reviewers. It comes in a range of colors that feature a matching tie-waist belt, which will flatter any figure. One Shop TODAY contributor referred to it as the perfect winter dress, and a recent reviewer who wore it to a fall wedding called it "flattering, trendy and classy."

Statement sleeves are having a moment. This style is the No. 1 bestselling casual dress on Amazon right now, likely because of its flattering bell sleeves. A number of reviewers are calling it a great LBD, but we're loving that it comes in over 40 different colors and patterns. "This is the second dress I have purchased and I LOVE this dress," wrote one recent shopper. "I got the navy with floral print and the solid dark green. I plan on getting this dress in black as my LBD!"

This dress is giving us some serious "Princesscore" vibes. From the smocked bodice to the flowing fit, the details make it look way more expensive than it actually is. Reviewers are raving over the compliments they've gotten on the dress, with one shopper saying they have TikTok to thank for leading them to this "super flattering" dress.

From the buttons to the pockets, this dress is all about the details. You can find it in both long-sleeve and short-sleeve styles, but both can be paired with a cardigan for an extra layer this fall.

"I like this dress a lot; it's soft, comfy [and] easy to wear out or at home," one of the over 800 verified five-star reviewers wrote about this dress. "Plus, pockets!" This fit-and-flare style hits at the knee and can be worn with booties or sneakers for an effortless fall look.

This dress goes perfectly with leggings and boots, but there are endless ways to style it. It comes in a range of patterns and prints and is available in sizes S-2XL, but some reviewers say that it fits more like a top. "Lengthwise, it hits me at upper-thigh to knee, but the slant makes this length beautiful if you like the shorter tunics or more of a dress length," one verified reviewer wrote. "Great for pairing with jeans or leggings. I’m definitely grabbing more."

If the temperatures haven't started dropping in your area yet, you can still rock an off-the-shoulder dress during this time of year. The wine red and deep green colors feel festive for the season, plus, you can dress it up with statement accessories to complete your look.

