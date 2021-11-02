Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When it comes to sustainability in fashion, Allbirds seems to be a step ahead of the game. The brand is best known for its comfortable Tree Runner sneakers that are made from wool, sugar cane and castor bean oil; three things you might not have ever thought could create such a sturdy sneaker. Now, Allbirds has made their sustainable shoe game even stronger with the launch of its first-ever trail sneaker.

The brand added the Trail Runners SWT — a shoe designed for walking, hiking and trail running — to its collection on Oct. 14, and we have a feeling it's going to be just as popular as the beloved Tree Runner.

The Trail Runners SWT sneaker is made from sugar cane-based green EVA, merino wool, eucalyptus tree fiber (where the SWT acronym is derived from), recycled polyester and other natural materials that keep the Earth in mind, but put your feet first. To prove it, the brand says the sneaker was tested for over 2,000 miles by trail runners and hikers in wet and dry climates as well as rocky, muddy and grassy terrains.

In addition to the makeup of the shoe, design elements such as the natural rubber outsole, foam midsoles, and the rounded shape make it an elevated take on a style of shoe that doesn't always feel glamorous. So, even if you're not into long hikes and long-distance runs, you'll want to grab a pair based on the comfort they seem to promise alone.

Key features of the sneaker include multi-surface traction, a breathable upper and a cushioned midsole made from SweetFoam (sugar cane) that is countered by an external heel stabilizer. Right now, the shoe comes in three different colors — Natural Black, Natural White and a limited-edition Diablo style with a red sole — in sizes 5-11.

One verified shopper wrote that they were particularly impressed with this new sneaker, stating that it has more traction than other styles. "These shoes have all of the functionality of a hiking boot with the lightweight nature of a Dasher," they wrote. "Not to mention a thoughtful design that is uniquely Allbirds! I highly recommend these shoes for any outdoor enthusiast."

The men's Trail Runners SWT comes in the same stylish colorways as the women's version, but in sizes 8-14. Not only that, but it weighs exactly the same as the women's style, too. If you're getting your holiday shopping done early, these could make for a great his and hers gift.

More new launches from Allbirds

In addition to its top-rated sneakers, the brand broke into the apparel game last year and just released a new capsule that's right up our alley — loungewear. The collection is appropriately titled "R&R," which is all we want to do right now. We rounded up the latest drops below.

This crewneck has a slim fit but drapes just enough to make it the perfect choice for lounging attire. It comes in classic black and white shades as well as three limited-edition colors — Pine, True Navy and Terracotta — in sizes XS-XXXL. It's a carbon-neutral piece that is made from a blend of organic Peruvian pima cotton, hemp, and Tencell Lyocell.

This sleek hoodie is made from the same soft, sustainable fabrics as the crewneck but features a hood for some extra warm and cozy feels. It's available in the same dreamy colorways and features ribbed cuffs that hit right at the waist. A discrete stamp on the front pocket also displays the carbon footprint of this piece: 22.6 kg CO2e.

Want to get in on the matching sets trend? Allbirds also released sweatpants in the same color, fabrics and sizes as its new sweatshirts, so you can color coordinate or mix and match pieces. We love that the leg is tapered and hits right at the ankle. Plus, the drawstring waist makes it easily adjustable for the perfect fit.

The men's R&R Hoodie is another piece we can see anyone wearing all year round. The color options (black, white, navy, dark green and a burnt orange hue) can be worked into virtually any wardrobe and paired with the matching sweatpants for the perfect (and incredibly comfy) work-from-home look.

