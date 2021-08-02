Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Between morning scrolling, Zoom meetings and nightly Netflix binge sessions, most of us spend more time than we'd like to admit staring at screens. Experts have been warning us for a while now that all that blue light exposure, especially right before bed, can wreak havoc on our sleep. But did you know that all that time spent on your devices could also be affecting your complexion?

While the topic is still being researched, experts have said that blue light's effects on the skin could be similar to those from the sun's UVA rays. Early research shows that exposure can potentially cause inflammation, leading to redness, dark spots and wrinkles, Shop TODAY previously reported.

A new skin care collection from "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown's beauty brand, Florence by Mills, was created to help protect your skin from some of that damage. All of the new products in the line feature plankton extract, a vegan algae that helps defend the skin against the potentially harmful effects of artificial blue light, the brand said.

Florence by Mills was founded by Brown in 2019 and while the clean beauty brand's target audience is Generation Z (the 17-year-old actress is a Gen Z-er, after all) almost anyone who finds themselves in front of screens often could benefit from adding the Blue Light Skincare Collection to their beauty cabinet. The line, which launched today, includes a moisturizer, toner and makeup setting spray.

Each of the products are made for all skin types and, like all the items from the brand, are paraben, phthalate and sulfate-free.

Along with plankton extract, the three new releases contain a host of other beneficial ingredients. The lightweight gel-cream Up In The Clouds Facial Moisturizer features seaweed and various fruit extracts, which moisturize the skin and provide up to 24 hours of hydration.

The Episode 4: Soak it In toner also includes moisturizing seaweed extract, as well as jojoba, baobab and watermelon seed oils along with aloe leaf juice to hydrate and smooth skin and promote a healthy skin barrier function.

The final product in the lineup, the Zero Chill Makeup Setting Spray, does more than just keep your makeup looking fresh all day. It also hydrates and soothes skin, thanks to the inclusion of ingredients like aloe and thyme leaf extracts.

All of the products are available to shop on the Florence by Mills site today and will launch online at Ulta on Aug. 8 and in stores shortly after that.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!