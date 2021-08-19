Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Once you've got the back-to-school supply list nailed down, next comes what might be the most difficult part about the start of a new school year in the eyes of your kids — the first-day-of-school outfit.

After a year of remote learning, you might not know what is trending in microfashion. That's why Good Housekeeping Style Director Lori Bergamotto stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share all of the back-to-school fashion trends every parent should know about.

From athleisure to the colorblock trend from your old school days, read on for all of the A+ looks to help any student dress for success this year.

Early elementary back-to-school fashion trends

Metallic rainbow trend

This school year, it's all about metallic rainbows, Bergamotto says. The pattern adds a pop of color to help elevate everyday wardrobe basics, including sweats and sneakers.

This fun sneaker is on-trend and only $25, which makes it a great buy for any parent looking to maximize staples in their little one's closet. Plus, the slip-on style takes out the complications of lacing up a shoe.

Athleisure

Comfortable looks haven't been a trend just in the adult world. This sleek set delivers on both quality and comfort. Zip-up hoodies are convenient for all kinds of activities during the school day and are easy to take on and off. A jacket that can be layered will prove to be an essential once the temperatures start to drop, and this piece can even be worn just as a light jacket.

The matching joggers in this set just complete the look. The fun print also makes them a step above any other old sweats they might have at home, too. Plus, completing the look gives you even more to give back — 10% of Tea Collection's profits are donated to the Global Fund for Children.

Every little kid needs a fresh pair of sneakers to sport on the playground. Bergamotto loves that these sneakers from Nike feature a heel pull tab and an easy hook-and-loop strap to keep it secure. Plus, the mesh lining will keep little feet cool.

Elementary back-to-school fashion trends

Tie-dye

Tie-dye isn't going anywhere, Bergamotto says. What once was a way to keep busy while spending time at home continues to trend in fashion, and this tee is a simple, gender-neutral basic that gets in on the trend.

Pull-on pants are an easy way for little ones to get dressed all on their own, but this pair is an elevated basic thanks to the reinforced knees. The durable poplin fabric is pre-washed for a soft feel but also won't tear easily on the playground.

What is a retro-inspired look without the hallmark shoe of the '70s? Bergamotto says these sneaks keep it cool and classic.

Middle school back-to-school fashion trends

The '90s!

The latest teenage obsession? The '90s. This babydoll dress is giving us some serious nostalgia, but also some serious classroom style inspiration. Bergamotto also loves that it features the 2021 puff-sleeve trend.

Add some edge to any look with these combat boots. They're suitable for any season but are also a great look for fall.

Varsity and colorblock

Bergamotto says preppy and practical is in right now — and a big aesthetic for middle schoolers. This reversible vest gets right in on the trend and will prove to be a reliable piece of outerwear as the season rolls on.

Graphic tees are a staple in any closet. This two-for-one deal is a great way to stock up on a fun wardrobe basic.

Made from a durable denim with a little bit of stretch, these jeans are an easy way to mix up their wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Complete the look with a sharp-looking shoe that they can wear with anything, and they're ready to head out the door in style.

