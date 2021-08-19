IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

20 simple solutions for returning to your back-to-school routine

7 back-to-school outfit ideas that deserve an A+

Good Housekeeping's Lori Bergamotto is breaking down everything your kids' wardrobes need.
By Jillian Ortiz

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Once you've got the back-to-school supply list nailed down, next comes what might be the most difficult part about the start of a new school year in the eyes of your kids — the first-day-of-school outfit.

After a year of remote learning, you might not know what is trending in microfashion. That's why Good Housekeeping Style Director Lori Bergamotto stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share all of the back-to-school fashion trends every parent should know about.

From athleisure to the colorblock trend from your old school days, read on for all of the A+ looks to help any student dress for success this year.

Early elementary back-to-school fashion trends

Metallic rainbow trend

Lola + The Boys Sequin Rainbow Tracksuit Set, Grey

This school year, it's all about metallic rainbows, Bergamotto says. The pattern adds a pop of color to help elevate everyday wardrobe basics, including sweats and sneakers.

Kidpik Multi-Rhinestone Sneaker

This fun sneaker is on-trend and only $25, which makes it a great buy for any parent looking to maximize staples in their little one's closet. Plus, the slip-on style takes out the complications of lacing up a shoe.

Back-to-school clothes for every age group

Aug. 19, 202105:29

Athleisure

Tea Collection Good Sport Hoodie

Comfortable looks haven't been a trend just in the adult world. This sleek set delivers on both quality and comfort. Zip-up hoodies are convenient for all kinds of activities during the school day and are easy to take on and off. A jacket that can be layered will prove to be an essential once the temperatures start to drop, and this piece can even be worn just as a light jacket.

Tea Collection Good Sport Joggers

The matching joggers in this set just complete the look. The fun print also makes them a step above any other old sweats they might have at home, too. Plus, completing the look gives you even more to give back — 10% of Tea Collection's profits are donated to the Global Fund for Children.

Nike Air Zoom Arcadia

Every little kid needs a fresh pair of sneakers to sport on the playground. Bergamotto loves that these sneakers from Nike feature a heel pull tab and an easy hook-and-loop strap to keep it secure. Plus, the mesh lining will keep little feet cool.

Related

Shop

Shop35 face masks that are perfect for the new school year

Elementary back-to-school fashion trends

Tie-dye

Gap Kids Pocket T-Shirt

Tie-dye isn't going anywhere, Bergamotto says. What once was a way to keep busy while spending time at home continues to trend in fashion, and this tee is a simple, gender-neutral basic that gets in on the trend.

Carter’s Pull-On Reinforced Knee Pants

Pull-on pants are an easy way for little ones to get dressed all on their own, but this pair is an elevated basic thanks to the reinforced knees. The durable poplin fabric is pre-washed for a soft feel but also won't tear easily on the playground.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

What is a retro-inspired look without the hallmark shoe of the '70s? Bergamotto says these sneaks keep it cool and classic.

Middle school back-to-school fashion trends

The '90s!

Miss Selfridge Smock Dress in Sage

The latest teenage obsession? The '90s. This babydoll dress is giving us some serious nostalgia, but also some serious classroom style inspiration. Bergamotto also loves that it features the 2021 puff-sleeve trend.

Hawkwell Combat Boots

Add some edge to any look with these combat boots. They're suitable for any season but are also a great look for fall.

Varsity and colorblock

Janie and Jack Reversible Puffer Vest

Bergamotto says preppy and practical is in right now — and a big aesthetic for middle schoolers. This reversible vest gets right in on the trend and will prove to be a reliable piece of outerwear as the season rolls on.

Navins Boys' Graphic T-Shirt (Pack of 2)

Graphic tees are a staple in any closet. This two-for-one deal is a great way to stock up on a fun wardrobe basic.

Old Navy Built-In Flex Straight Jeans

Made from a durable denim with a little bit of stretch, these jeans are an easy way to mix up their wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Cat & Jack Anthony Apparel Sneakers

Complete the look with a sharp-looking shoe that they can wear with anything, and they're ready to head out the door in style.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!

Jillian Ortiz

Jillian Ortiz is an Editorial Assistant for Shop TODAY. 