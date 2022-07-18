40 back-to-school quotes to inspire students for the year ahead

And just like that, it's nearly time for kids to head back to school.

While a new year promises new learnings, friendships and fun, it can be tricky to motivate your kids to make the switch from vacation to school mode — especially when the summer sun is still shining. Luckily, these encouraging back-to-school quotes from beloved authors, political figures, celebrities and thought leaders will give them the nudge they need.

Start their school year off on a great note by sneaking an inspirational message or two inside their lunchbox for a mid-day pick-me-up. Or if they're buying lunch on day one, then simply text a few of these quotes — motivational, funny or a mix of the two — throughout the day as a reminder that you're cheering them on from afar.

In the midst of packing their backpacks and back-to-school snacks, read through these words of wisdom on the value of education, working together, respecting teachers and other important themes that'll carry them through school and beyond.

“You don’t just luck into things as much as you’d think you do. You build by step, whether it’s friendships or opportunities.” — Barbara Bush

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” — Dr. Seuss.

“School is a building which has four walls with tomorrow inside.” — Lon Watters

“You must do the things you think you cannot do." — Eleanor Roosevelt

“You can learn something every day if you pay attention.” — Ray LeBlond.

“Think about every problem, every challenge we face. The solution starts with education.” — George H.W. Bush

“Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new." — Albert Einstein

“Our goal must be decency and respect for every human we encounter.” — Oprah Winfrey

"Education doesn’t make us smarter. It makes us whole.” — Jill Biden

“The dream begins, most of the time, with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you on to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called truth.” — Dan Rather

“Children must be taught how to think, not what to think.” — Margaret Mead

"Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world." — Nelson Mandela

“Nothing prevents boredom like a good book." — Dave Pilkey

Getty Images/PhotoAlto

“Our passion is and always should be to make life better.” — Martha Stewart

“I’ve always loved the first day of school better than the last day of school. Firsts are best because they are beginnings.” — Jenny Han, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"

“Knowledge — that is, education in its true sense — is our best protection against unreasoning prejudice and panic-making fear, whether engendered by special interest, illiberal minorities or panic-stricken leaders.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Read. Read. Read. Just don’t read one type of book. Read different books by various authors so that you develop different styles.” — R.L. Stine

“Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.” — Aristotle

“There’s more treasure in books than in all the pirate’s loot on Treasure Island." — Walt Disney

“Intelligence plus character — that is the true goal of education.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

“The road to, here and everywhere on earth, begins in the classroom.” — Hubert Humphrey.

“The more that you read, the more things you know, the more learn, the more places you’ll go." — Dr. Seuss, "I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!"

“Encourage kids to be creative without worrying about being perfect.” — Dav Pilkey

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” — Malala Yousafzai

“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” — Malcolm X

“There is no single recipe for success. But there is one essential ingredient: passion.” — Martha Stewart

Getty Images

“The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice.” — Brian Herbert

“The future of our nation depends on providing our children with a complete education that includes music.” — Gerald Ford

“You don’t become what you want, you become what you believe.” — Oprah Winfrey

“Dreams come a size too big so we can grow into them.” — Josie Bisset

“Our greatest natural resource is in the minds of our children.” — Walt Disney

“Minds are like parachutes, they only function when they are open.” — James Dewar

“Information may be free, an education is priceless.” — Marie Forleo

“Education is simply the soul of a society as it passes from one generation to another.” — G.K. Chesterton

“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — A.A. Milne, "Winnie the Pooh"

“The most important day of a person’s education is the first day of school, not graduation day.” — Harry Wong

"Give a girl an education and introduce her properly into the world, and ten to one but she has the means of settling well, without further expense to anybody." — Jane Austen, "Mansfield Park"

“There’s power in allowing yourself to be known and heard, in owning your unique story, in using your authentic voice. And there’s grace in being willing to know and hear others.” — Michelle Obama, “Becoming”

“A #2 pencil and a dream can take you anywhere.” — Joyce Meyer

“Being fearless isn’t being 100% not fearful, it’s being terrified but you jump anyway.” — Taylor Swift

Related: