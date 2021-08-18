8 back-to-school organization ideas any busy parent can appreciate

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If any member of your household is returning to the classroom this fall or even continuing to learn from home, you're probably expecting another thing to return — clutter.

Between sports practices, extracurricular activities and the daily bustle of everyday life, it's easy for our living spaces to get messy, fast. However, more times than not, the hardest part about getting everything organized is finding a starting point.

That's why lifestyle expert Evette Rios gave 3rd Hour of TODAY the scoop on the products that make it easy to get organized both ahead of and during the school year.

Keep reading for everything you'll need to make the year ahead a successful and clutter-free one.

School supplies organization hacks

Note cards are great for studying, but keeping them all together can be a bit of a task. These note cards already come pre-hole-punched and with their own storage box, which helps make it easier to keep track of all of the notes students need to keep track of.

This eco-friendly notebook features 32 dotted pages made from a unique synthetic fabric, which makes them wipeable. The included pen has ink that sticks to the pages just like any other pen you might have at home, but with a drop of water you can clean the page and restore it back to its original condition. After writing, you can scan the pages and store them in the Cloud to access your notes at any time. The brand says it can last for years "if not a lifetime."

Lunchtime organization hacks

Little ones will love this practical lunch box that makes it easy to portion out an entire meal. The leakproof box can keep everything inside fresh until it's time for lunch, and at the end of the day you can toss it straight into the dishwasher. The top-rated mealtime hack has amassed over 15,900 verified five-star reviews, with some shoppers calling it great for "picky eaters" and "easy to clean."

Not only does this lunch box come in an adorable print pattern, but it also glows-in-the-dark. The interior is easy to wipe clean and features a mesh pocket to hold utensils and snack bags, but you also have the option to personalize the exterior with their initials or name, too.

Eco-friendly is in — and here to stay. This four-piece cutlery set includes a fork, knife, spoon and chopsticks, in addition to the storage case, that can fit in most lunch boxes. It comes in four dreamy colors that any student will be excited to use this year.

At-home learning organization hacks

Once they get tired of sitting at their desk, they might find themselves on the couch. Luckily, this ergonomic laptop stand is essentially a portable desk, so they can stay productive regardless of where they want to study or learn. It also features a convenient phone holder and mousepad area in addition to the main feature of the stand — the adjustable riser — which can help prevent laptops from overheating.

Sometimes it's easier to keep track of things when they are written down in front of you. This dry erase board can help any student do just that, thanks to the seven different columns it features to help them manage tasks. This way, they can visually tackle their to-do lists instead of saying they'll "do it later."

You can only be as productive as your workspace, so any young learner will appreciate this organizer that will keep their desk in tip-top shape. It features nine different compartments for storage and a convenient handle so that they can bring it with them anywhere around the house.

