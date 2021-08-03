Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that travel is starting to resemble pre-pandemic numbers, people are trading road trips for flights to faraway destinations. Airports were hectic enough already, but they're busier than ever before with the number of travelers skyrocketing as people make up for lost time.

For many, the worst part of flying is waiting for your luggage at baggage claim. After waiting what's usually an absurd amount of time for the bags to start coming through, you might eventually squint at every single suitcase that looks like yours to see if it actually is. Fortunately, this could be a problem of the past once you start using luggage tags.

Luggage tags serve many purposes, but their distinctive appearance makes it much easier to identify your bag in a sea of similar-looking suitcases. They're also useful in case your bags ever get lost, since tags typically include a slip where you can place your contact information. (While misplaced or mishandled baggage claims are rare, the number of complaints have gone up in 2021, according to a recent report published by the U.S. Department of Transportation.)

When shopping for this travel essential, you'll want something that is both easily recognizable and durable so it can survive getting thrown around. We rounded up a few of the best luggage tags, according to shoppers with plenty of wanderlust, that will help you travel confidently and make your wait at the conveyor belt less of a pain.

If you want to keep it simple, you can't go wrong with these bestselling luggage tags on Amazon. Available in over two dozen vibrant colors, its leather is durable and flexible so you don't have to worry about the tag breaking when your suitcase makes its final descent down the conveyor belt. These tags also have a privacy flap to cover your personal information so it can only be accessed when necessary.

This 10-pack of brightly-colored luggage tags will make identifying bags easy for the entire family or even one person with several suitcases. They're made from bendable plastic so that they're long-lasting through different travel conditions. (Along with being a highly-rated Amazon's Choice, I've also taken to buying tags for all of my bags from backpacks to duffels and weekender bags.)

If you want a luggage tag with a personalized touch, try this option from ThreeTwo1's top-rated shop on Etsy. You can choose from a blush or gray tag with personalization in black, metallic gold, metallic rose gold, metallic silver or white foil. If you're an avid traveler, you can add a personalized passport holder to make it a set.

Take a minimalist digital approach to luggage tags with the Apple AirTag. Just put the tag in a keychain holder that you can attach to your bag and you'll be able to track it in the Find My app every step of the way. The AirTag has a 4.7-star average from almost 7,900 Amazon shoppers and even has a built-in speaker that will play a sound when you are looking for it to help your search.

If you don't want to go with a bright color, you can also opt for a pattern that is easily recognizable. Once this tag is attached to your bag, you don't have to worry about it going anywhere because it features a reinforced stainless steel loop. It's even waterproof and has a strong 4.8-star average!

If you're worried about that little piece of paper with your information coming out, you can always opt for this bestselling paperless option on Etsy. This engraved luggage tag is available in a square or rectangle shape in a variety of colors ranging from clear to hot pink.

The Child will watch over your luggage throughout its journey back to you and will make your reunion at baggage claim so much sweeter. Attach the popular "Star Wars" character to your backpack or carry-on to bring him along every part of your journey.

These silicone luggage tags come in bright colors and have a partial display window so that only your name is publicly displayed on the ID card. The rest of your personal information is hidden from view until the card is pulled out. They have an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon and rave reviews about how they held up through long-distance and long-term travel.

This flowery monogram luggage tag from Etsy will make the perfect gift for the traveler in your life (or yourself). You can choose from nine different colors and personalize it for whoever's receiving it.

Make every trip a magical one with this "Harry Potter"-themed luggage tag that is designed to look like a one-way ticket to board the Hogwarts Express. With a strong 4.8-star average, it's made out of faux leather and has a buckle clasp so you can be sure that it's secure as you make your way to Platform 9 3/4 (or your airport gate).

There are so many ways to have fun with your luggage tag, including character-themed styles like this Minnie Mouse one from American Tourister. With a near-perfect 4.8-star average from almost 4,500 Amazon shoppers, there are several other Disney-themed options available like the Cheshire Cat from "Alice in Wonderland" and Cinderella's glass slipper.

