Is there anything more thrilling than the fact that we are finally able to travel again? If you, too, have forgotten how to pack appropriately for an extended vacation, look no further than our list of the best travel size wellness products to pack for your next getaway. You can never give yourself enough TLC, especially when you're traveling.

Travel size health and wellness products

I don’t know about you, but using aromatherapy has helped me a ton with flight anxiety, sleep troubles and the general need to just relax while I’m away from home. This five-piece set from Saje includes rollerballs to help calm coughs, relieve pain, soothe your head, comfort an upset stomach and release any lingering stress.

It goes without saying that you still need to be using hand sanitizers frequently, especially while traveling. Why not make it a bit more fun with a tropical scent like this pick from Bath and Body Works?

Wellness is all about pampering, and it’s nice to give your locks some love after a dip in the pool or swim in the ocean. This super rich mini hair mask features shea butter to moisturize hair and tame frizz.

Love to hit the gym while on vacay? Make sure you pack this mini Theragun in your luggage. It’s super quiet, ultra portable and perfect for post-workout recovery.

We love this unisex scent — which features notes of mandarin, basilic and cedarwood — to help you feel energized and ready to take on any activity you embark on during vacation.

This chic, portable pill box fits just the right amount of pills for a week-long trip. The best part is that it won’t take up much space in your bag!

Berkey makes it easier to filter your drinking water while traveling with this portable bottle, which has a filtration system attached to the straw.

After a long journey to your destination, your tired eyes might need a little pick-me-up. These gel eye patches from Mary Kay are so easy to throw into any bag, and work by hydrating, soothing, cooling and depuffing your under-eye area stat.

You know what’s not fun? Not having any shampoo, conditioner or body lotion available at your hotel room (and you know that complimentary bar soap isn’t gonna cut it). This fun mini kit from Drunk Elephant includes multiple haircare and body care products to bring along in your carry-on.

Your body’s immunity can really take a hit when traveling. This throat spray from Beekeeper’s Naturals is a great way to boost your immune support, relieve a sore throat and combat various ailments.

If you’d rather bring along your own toiletry items, look no further than this travel bottles set from Kitsch. The mini bottles and jars are great, but our favorite items are the flat squeeze pouches, which can fit nice and easily into any spot in your travel bag.

Protecting your skin from environmental elements while traveling is key. The Goodhabit Shielding Serum creates a barrier for your skin against the irritants that cause inflammation and oxidative stress — which is really great for when you’re on a crowded train or plane.

Not only is Liquid I.V. incredible for post-flight dehydration, but it’s also a serious winner for those who know they might be drinking a bit too much alcohol during their vacation. It’s packed with electrolytes to help you get hydrated faster than if you just drank plain water.

This razor couldn’t be more perfect for traveling. It features a formula developed by Olay scientists to lock in moisture immediately as you shave. No shaving cream needed and no moisturizer required afterward? Genius.

Getting your z's in while on vacation is a must, and you never know what the blinds situation might be in your hotel room or vacation rental. Rather than risk abruptly waking up to bright morning sunlight, opt for a super comfy sleep mask to block out the rays while you get some much needed rest.

If you’re a big fan of smoothies, consider packing a BlendJet in your checked bag. It makes it easy to create a healthy, delicious smoothie right in your hotel room or vacation rental.

If you’re on a vacation and don’t have the time (or money) to indulge at the spa, consider bring a mini spa experience along with you. This kit from Hanacure features their famous multi-action treatment mask that works to smooth, brighten, correct, lift, firm, tighten and detoxify, all at the same time.

Rather than pack wasteful plastic water bottles, save the planet by bringing along this travel mug from Stanley. It’s cute, compact and can hold both hot and cold liquids.

No need for a gym when you’ve got these booty bands. They’re great for any sculpting or toning workout in your hotel room or on the deck at home. The best part is that they take up basically no room in your luggage.

Gua sha tools are great for depuffing your face, especially after a long flight. Make sure you use this pick from Pink Moon with an oil or moisturizer, so that it glides across your face more easily.

Packing sunscreen in your luggage is a no-brainer when it comes to vacation, especially during the summer months. This pick from Supergoop! is fast-absorbing, non-greasy, water- and sweat-resistant and is a must-have for your beach bag.

