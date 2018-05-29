15 travel-friendly beauty buys that celebrity beauty experts swear by

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

It's always exciting to travel somewhere far enough to fly. And we all want to look our best in those vacation selfies, but we can't realistically pack our whole beauty arsenal for every trip.

Airlines have strict TSA requirements and, let's be honest, we need the extra packing space. So, the best bet is tried-and-true, travel-friendly beauty and hair products. TODAY Style asked celebrity experts to share their favorites.

1. Avene Cold Cream Lip Balm, $14, Dermstore

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

"My lips always get chapped when I am traveling, especially in the summer after a day in the sun. I love the glossy shine it gives my lips while also protecting them," says Sharon Dorram, a celebrity colorist whose clients include Candice Bergen and Priyanka Chopra.

2. Nature's Bounty Vitamin E, $6, Amazon

"I always carry a travel-size vitamin E oil with me when I’m on the go. When my hair is feeling dry and damaged, I use it as a treatment when I get to my destination by coating the hair from mid-shaft to ends and then combing through. To get the best results, sleep with this overnight. Dry, porous hair will actually drink the oil and the hair will feel more elastic and nourished by morning,” says Dorram.

3. nügg Face Mask Glow Kit, $14, Amazon

“I absolutely love the nügg face masks. They are packaged in tiny .33 oz containers, which makes them a breeze to travel with. Stash them in your purse or carry-on with no worries. I like this variety gift pack which gives you four different masks to change with your skin during your trip. Inside tip: There is a generous amount of product in each, so you can actually get two uses per container,” says Marie Watkinson, LMT, a celebrity massage therapist, spa expert and founder of Spa Chicks On The Go in New York City. Her past clients include Marcia Gay Harden, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Bell.

4. Pai-Shau Revitalizing Hair Mask, $15, Amazon

"I love Pai-Shau's Supreme Revitalizing Mask. They're great for traveling because they treat and protect your hair from the harmful environment (Hello, sun!), keeping moisture locked in and leaving hair feeling silky smooth," says Marshall Lin, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Gabrielle Bernstein, Lindsay Ellington, Caroline Wozniacki and Selita Ebanks.

5. Batiste Dry Shampoo Spray in Tropical, $6, Amazon

“There’s nothing worse than worrying about your hair looking greasy while traveling. Dry shampoo will revive your hair after a long trip or provide a quick pick-me-up in between shampoos. This light, convenient product will add body and volume to your hair while leaving it soft and smelling fresh with just one little spray. The best part? It’s travel size so you can take it with you anywhere,” says Michael Boychuck, celebrity colorist and owner of COLOR Salon inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

6. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $16, Amazon

“These wipes effectively dissolve 99.3 percent of most makeup — even waterproof mascara. The alcohol-free formula is safe for all skin types and cleanses while being gentle on the face. This specialty formula is gentle enough for the sensitive eye area and contact lenses, making it perfect for a skin refresh right before landing,” says Boychuck, whose celebrity clients include Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Kendra Wilkinson, Paris and Nicky Hilton, Debbie Gibson and more.

7. Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong Hold, $10, Amazon

“This classic product should be a staple when packing your travel bag. This provides long-lasting natural hold without stickiness or build-up. The strong, flexible hold works great for wavy or straight hair. This affordable product is both soft to the touch and controls the hair from the time you board the plan until you land at your destination,” says Boychuck.

8. Klorane Dry Shampoo With Nettle, $10, Amazon

“Dry shampoo is always a must because it can save you blow dry, act like a texturizing spray and add a soft hold like a hairspray. I like Klorane dry shampoo because it has different formulas for different hair types or colors,” says New York City-based master hair colorist, Stephanie Brown of Nunzio Saviano. Her celebrity clients include "SNL" stars Kate McKinnon and Melissa Villaseñor.

9. Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray, $22, Amazon

“Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray is great for beach vacations to help minimize frizz. I like it because it helps shield hair from getting frizzy, adds a slight hold and can act as a texturizing spray,” says Brown.

10. Living Proof Restore Instant Protection Spray, $14, Amazon

“This product goes a long way and has UV and heat protection in it. It’s makes it easy to comb through hair and you can use it on dry or wet hair,” says Brown.

11. HydroPeptide Solar Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $48, Dermstore

"I love and highly recommend HydroPeptide Solar Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 30. It is a lightweight cream with solar protection and color-adjusting spheres that give your skin a luminous finish. Always keep this in you carry-on bag!" says Cinthia Lomeli, a celebrity esthetician whose clients include Cassie Ventura and Yael Grobglas.

12. Supergoop Forever Young Hand Cream, $12, Amazon

“This super-nourishing hand cream contains SPF 40. So when you get off the plane you are not only hydrated, but also protected from the sun,” says celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. John Diaz.

13. ​Vapour Organic Lux Lip Conditioner, $20, Amazon

“This is a superrich antioxidant and botanical formula that soothes, nourishes and prevents chapped lips from occurring in dry environments, like during air travel,” says Diaz.

14. BKR Water Bottle, $48, Amazon

“Hydration is key while traveling to keep the skin supple and avoid fine lines and wrinkles. This is a sleek design and fits into my travel luggage easily,” says Diaz.

15. Weleda Skin Food, $8, Amazon

“This ultrahydrating moisturizer is always in my bag and my kit, but it’s particularly great for travel. Flying seriously dehydrates your skin and changes in weather and altitude can stress it, but I slather this on before every flight and my skin is hydrated and calm when we land,” says celebrity makeup artist Mary Irwin.