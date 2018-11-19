Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

The original "Star Wars" may have been released more than 40 years ago, but fans are still obsessed with the hit intergalactic movies.

From the classic lightsaber to a Stormtrooper voice-changing helmet and a Death Star waffle maker, these gifts are sure to please the "Star Wars" junkie in your life.

"Star Wars" Toys, Games and Action Figures

1. "Star Wars" Galactic Heroes Galactic Rivals Action Figure, $24 (usually $30), Amazon

This set includes Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Rey, Kylo Ren, Yoda, Emperor Palpatine, Chewbacca, Stormtrooper, Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous action figures perfect for reenacting scenes from the movies.

2. Lego "Star Wars" BB-8, $100, Walmart

Build a 9 inch by 5 inch BB-8 with authentic details. Turning one wheel opens the head and the other opens the access hatch and extends the welding torch.

3. Hasbro Monopoly Game: "Star Wars" 40th Anniversary Special Edition, $20, Amazon

This game has all the fun of the original Monopoly, but it's set in a galaxy far, far away.

4. Lego "Star Wars" Captain Rex's AT-TE, $101 (usually $120), Amazon

Use this set to build an AT-TE assault walker and then help Captain Rex stop Imperial Inquisitor Fifth Brother and a Stormtrooper from taking control of it.

5. Big Figs Deluxe "Star Wars" Classic 20 inch Darth Vader with Lightsaber Action, $30, Walmart

Perfect for anyone obsessed with Darth Vader, this action figure responds to 10 unique voice commands, which are activated by squeezing the legs.

6. Imperial Stormtrooper Electronic Voice Changer Helmet, $80, Amazon

At the touch of a button, this helmet transforms the wearer into a Stormtrooper by altering the sound of their voice.

7. Jedi Lightsaber, $8, Target

Fight it out, Jedi style, with this lightsaber. Don't forget to pick up Darth Vader's Lightsaber too so they'll have an equal opponent.

8. "Star Wars" BB-8 Fully Interactive Droid, $149, Walmart

This fully interactive droid is the ultimate gift for a "Star Wars" fanatic. Not only does it stand 16 inches tall, it's also capable of realistic interactions, just like in the films.

"Star Wars" Clothing and Costumes

1. "I Speak Wookie" Baby Onesie, $15-$19, Amazon

It's never too early to get them on the "Star Wars" bandwagon.

2. "Star Wars" Light-Up Holiday Sweater For Adults, $40 (usually $50), Shop Disney

Brighten up the galaxy (or maybe a holiday party) with this light up R2-D2 sweater.

3. Child Classic "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" Rey Costume, $17, Amazon

Halloween may be over, but in our world dressing up as this kick-butt heroine is appropriate all year long.

4. "Star Wars" Kids T-Shirt, $9 (usually $20), Walmart

Little Jedis might like this so much they'll never want to take it off.

5. Women's "Star Wars" 12 Days Of Socks Advent Calendar, $15, Target

This twist on a classic advent calendar features 12 pairs of "Star Wars"-themed socks in various cuts and styles.

Add some flair to their slumber with these awesome themed pajamas.

7. Rubie's "Star Wars" Collection Pet Costume, $10 (usually $20), Amazon

If you can't have a real Ewok, why not have the next best thing?

"Star Wars" Home Goods

1. Death Star Popcorn Maker, $50, Amazon

The perfect movie marathon wouldn't be complete without the best movie snack.

2. "Star Wars" Vinyl Wall Clock, $17, Etsy

This vintage-looking wall clock portrays all the major "Star Wars" characters.

3. Darth Vader Sculpted Ceramic Mug, $21, Walmart

Don't mess with Darth Vader before he's had his morning cup of coffee!

This toaster toasts a "Star Wars" design into their breakfast.

5. "Star Wars" Solo Lando Dinner Plate Set, $45, ThinkGeek

These plates give a nod to the films without being too obviously "Star Wars"-themed.

6. "Star Wars" Trooper World Comforter, $40-$45, Bed Bath & Beyond

For the true "Star Wars" obsessed, this comforter turns your bedroom into an out-of-this-galaxy sleep space.

7. ThinkGeek "Star Wars" Death Star Waffle Maker, $40, Amazon

Join the Dark Side with this Death Star shaped waffle maker.

