Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Hoping to make this holiday season magical for the "Harry Potter" fan in your life? Shop TODAY has rounded up 23 gift options that any Hogwarts-loving muggle will adore. From socks and mugs to pajamas, model trains and more, these Harry Potter-themed gifts are sure to cast quite the spell on any fan.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 18.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best Harry Potter gifts under $15

Rep the franchise while sporting this season's hottest accessory — the face mask. Choose between Hermoine's iconic quote, a golden snitch, a Hogwarts express design and more.

Your little ones will love wearing these luxe Hogwarts slippers. All they'll need is their favorite house robe to match.

Muggles will get a thrill out of this Harry Potter Advent calendar filled with a mix of 15 low-cut and crewcut socks. The cozy accessories — which also come in a male version — are decorated with plenty of recognizable characters and icons from the film series and are a practical, yet fun gift option.

Is the Harry Potter fan in your life obsessed with skin care? Ulta just released a new beauty line inspired by the films. This set of four face masks includes a bamboo charcoal Gryffindor mask, an aloe vera Slytherin one, a lime juice Hufflepuff mask and a pomegranate juice Ravenclaw mask.

We're not doing a whole lot of traveling right now, but that doesn't mean you can't prepare for the future. Any Harry Potter fan will proudly display this nostalgic luggage tag that references the film's 9 3/4 platform on their luggage.

Best Harry Potter gifts under $30

Recover from your night out at the Yule Ball (or any festive celebration) with this fun bath kit. It features a body butter, an overnight lip mask and a sleep mask.

All Harry Potter fans will appreciate this mug with a subtle nod to the series. It will keep hot drinks warm for up to four hours and cold drinks will stay chilled for up to 16 — almost like magic.

See, magic does exist! This heat reveal mug shows an image of the film's iconic Marauder's Map when you add a hot beverage to it. It also comes in five other designs, including a wand, an image of the Hogwarts castle and a photo of the film's most well-known characters.

What better way to enjoy some soup than in a cauldron mug? The lifelike design comes complete with a matching spoon and lid and will make you feel like you're in the middle of Hogwarts' potions class. Plus, it's dishwasher and microwave safe!

Keep your guy warm this winter with this cool long-sleeve tee that reads "Hogwarts Is My Home" on the front. The black crewneck shirt is also decorated with plenty of Harry Potter icons on the sleeves that fans will definitely recognize.

Best Harry Potter gifts under $50

Compete against the other Hogwarts houses in this board game, perfect to play with the whole family.

This comfy throw blanket is an easy way to show your love for the magical film series while cozying up on the coach with a Butterbeer.

Watching "Harry Potter" on TV is one thing, but owning the entire film collection and watching it whenever you want is another thing entirely. If you're looking to give the gift of convenience this holiday season, scoop up the collector's box of all eight films.

Show off your Hogwarts house pride with these cozy pajamas available in Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin patterns. Each top is embroidered with the Hogwarts house crest and the sleeves and pants are printed in stripes with the house's signature colors.

Best Harry Potter gifts under $75

Make a subtle yet mischievous statement with these made-to-order low top shoes that show off a famous phrase from the film series: "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." The stylish kicks are available in both men's and women's sizes.

Help your Harry Potter fan show off their love for the film at work with this sleek yet fun silk tie. The soft material is printed with a Golden Snitch pattern that fans of Quidditch will be dying to get their hands on.

Love the Weasley family? Bring the coziness of their home into your own with this unique wall clock that replaces clock hands with spoons. The fun design is available in three colors and four sizes.

Best Harry Potter gifts under $100

This Lego set depicts the Hogwarts Castle's clock tower and several other infamous spots from the film, like Dumbledore's office, the Icy Ballroom and the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom. The 922 piece set also includes Lego figures of eight characters, including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Albus Dumbledore.

Interior design mavens will appreciate this metal wall art set featuring four well-known icons from the film series: The HP logo with a lightning bolt, the 9 3/4 platform sign, the Deathly Hallows symbol and Harry’s glasses and scar. The laser cut signs come in three sizes, so there's something to fit every home.

Always dreamed of hopping on the Hogwarts Express? Bring the magic of the film's epic train to your home with this battery powered, remote control train set. Great for big and little kids alike, the 37 piece train set plays clips from the film and a range of train sounds, including bells and whistles.

Best Harry Potter gifts under $200

Vera Bradley recently released a whole Harry Potter collection and this corduroy tote bag comes in two patterns — Gryffindor and Hogwarts — that fans of the film series will love. The spacious tote has plenty of interior and exterior pockets, including one for wands!

Lumos! Even if this magical charm won't actually work, saying it while you plug in this lamp sure will be fun. The hand painted gold castle pops against the stark white linen shade and is an accent piece any Harry Potter fan will be thrilled to display in their home.

If the Harry Potter fan in your life also happens to be a fashionista, this bangle set from Alex and Ani is a great way to make their holiday. The set of five expandable bangles includes a charm engraved with the Hogwarts silhouette, three beaded bangles and a beaded star bangle.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!