A ‘Harry Potter’ TV series is coming. Here's what we know

Potterheads, get ready to travel back to Hogwarts for a new adventure.

On Wednesday, April 12, Max, the new name for HBO Max and Discovery+’s combined streaming platform, announced plans for a “Harry Potter” television series.

After reports circulated last week that a show was in development, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the news during a presentation in Los Angeles to press and investors.

The rebranded streaming service also revealed that J.K. Rowling, who wrote all seven “Harry Potter” books, will serve as executive producer on the upcoming Max series. The show will be “a faithful adaptation,” of her novels, according to a press release.

Warner Bros. Discovery is so convinced that the new adaptation will be a success that the company is committed to making a “decade-long” series featuring new cast members, the press release said.

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally,” the company said in a statement.

Casey Bloys, chairman and chief executive officer for HBO & Max content, added, “We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way.”

Rowling also shared a statement about her involvement with the show. “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” the author said. Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts will be executive producers as well.

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (which is known as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the United States) kicked off the start of the bestselling series in 1997. Rowling penned six more books, ending with the final novel, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” which arrived in 2007.

By the time she wrote the last book, Warner Bros. Pictures had already released five blockbuster movies starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, the late Alan Rickman, Tom Felton, the late Robbie Coltrane, Helena Bonham Carter and Ralph Fiennes.

The final movie was split into two parts. Fans said goodbye to Harry, Ron and Hermione when they departed platform nine and three quarters for the last time in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” which was released in 2011.

Now, fans will get to see a new interpretation of the beloved characters.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s announcement about the “Harry Potter” television show comes one year after most of the cast reunited for the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special on HBO Max.

During the reunion, Radcliffe, Watson and Grint reminisced about growing up on set together and being the faces of a cultural phenomenon.

“The way it feels for me now, seeing you here, having had time apart — I’m trying not to get emotional,” Watson told her former co-stars at the time. “It feels like you’re a pillar of my life.”

Grint hugged her and said, “Even though we don’t see each other all the time, it’s a strong bond that we’ll always have. I love you.”

Radcliffe, now 33, shared the significance of being cast as a child and working on the films for over 10 years.

“There are people on these films that are foundational to who I am, as a person, as an actor. I feel so lucky to be where I am and to have the life that I have and be able to work with people I work with now,” he said during the special.

He continued, “But none of it is possible without this. So yeah, it was a very good 10 years.”