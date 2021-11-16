The 1st 'Harry Potter' movie turns 20! See the cast then and now

Tuesday is a big day for the Wizarding World, as it marks 20 years since the debut film of the “Harry Potter” franchise was released in theaters.

On Nov. 16, 2001, J.K. Rowling’s bestselling novel “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" was brought to life by young stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint and has still managed a devoted following for 20 years. To celebrate, we're taking a look at the movie's stars, then and now.

Getty Images

Radcliffe, now 32, was 11 when he began playing the star wizard for the series' 2001 film. Radcliffe has been seen in quite a few movies and remains one the world’s highest paid actors for his leading roles in the “Harry Potter” films. He has starred in films like “The Women in Black,” “Escape from Pretoria” and “Kill Your Darlings.”

Getty Images

Grint was 11 when cast as Ron Weasley; he's now 33. In 2019, Grint scored a role in M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller series “Servant,” on Apple TV+.

Getty Images

Watson, now 31, was only 9 when auditioning for the smart and witty Hermione Granger. Watson has achieved a thriving career post-"Potter" and has received acclaim for both indie and blockbuster roles in films like “Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Little Women” and Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast."

These photos from the London premiere take us back.

Gareth Davies / Getty Images

Identical twins James and Oliver Phelps played Fred and George Weasley.

Gareth Davies / Getty Images

Grint, Watson and Radcliffe were all smiles, joined by author J.K. Rowling.

A view of the banner for the "Harry Potter" premiere Nov. 4, 2001 in London. UK Press / Getty Images

The film expanded to include numerous other adaptations, including 2016’s "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," with "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" due for release in 2022. It thrived in the international box with $974.7 million in profits and went on to receive critical acclaim with three Academy Award nominations.

Here's to 20 years of movie magic!