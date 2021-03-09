Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Let’s face it: Nothing pulls together a whole look better than gorgeous eye makeup. Whether you like to wear neutral shades for a more natural look or a bold pop of color to really stand out, eye shadow is an invaluable investment for anyone’s makeup collection.

But finding the best eye shadow palette can be a challenge. And since palettes can be a bit on the pricier side, you want to make sure you’re getting the best bang for your buck.

To help in your search for an eye shadow palette that’s worth every penny, we rounded up our top choices. From palettes packing glittering golds to matte chromatics, the following options are currently boasting the best quality on the market while also being perfect for any eye color.

Best eye shadow palettes under $25

With 25 super silky shades that were specifically curated by influencer Tina Yong, this palette is an affordable option for those who like a lot of options.

Designed to flatter all skin tones, this palette includes every neutral shade you’ll ever need. As a bonus, the 16 universal shades have a soft texture, so that they never look chalky on users.

With a mix of matte and shimmer shades, this palette contains 12 shadows that glide on easily. Plus, it won’t make a huge dent in your wallet.

If you’re a fan of a dramatic smokey eye, then this palette is for you. Containing matte, shimmer and satin shades, the colors in this palette are super blendable and look good on everyone.

If you’re simply looking for a palette housing the basics, look no further than this one. The rich shades in neutral tones look flattering on everyone and easily pair together for a day or night look.

Notorious for their high-quality products at an affordable price, Morphe delivers yet another awesome pick with this universally flattering palette. Complete with orange, brown, bronze and gold tones, this palette will make any eye color pop.

Best eye shadow palettes under $50

Too Faced is known for its popular multi-shade palettes, and this one is yet another winner from the brand. Not only does the color scheme on this palette work for everyone, but they’re also formulated with hyaluronic acid to keep the skin feeling soft.

Some people prefer rosy eye shadow shades, and some prefer a bronze base. Luckily, this palette contains various options of both colors.

The six shades featured in this palette pack a serious punch. Using pure pigments suspended in an innovative liquid binding system, these shadows are easily buildable for a more dramatic look while also having some serious staying power.

Best eye shadow palettes under $75

This fan favorite palette is made with polished pearl pigments to reflect light off your lids. The result? Your eyes appear brighter and bigger regardless of skin tone or eye color. While this is one of the more expensive palettes on the list, the effect it has on your eyes is certainly worth it.

This palette is so pretty to look at that we almost feel bad dabbing our makeup brushes into it. The 18 gorgeous shades formulated in five different textures work harmoniously together to create an unlimited amount of looks for your lids. With matte, metallic and glossy options, this palette is really the only one you’ll need in your makeup arsenal.

