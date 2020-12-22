We tried Tarte's new mascara and it's a total game-changer

Shop Today was paid by tarte to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for the new year to begin. It’s all about a reset — out with the old and in with the new. New goals, perhaps? What about actually sticking to a fitness schedule? For me, it’s updating my style and beauty routine. Because aren’t we all ready for a future when we can get dressed up and have a night out on the town?

It looks like the beauty experts over at Tarte are. They’re ringing in 2021 with the lash smoothie™ volumizing hemp mascara, a brand-new addition to the Sugar Rush line that promises fuller lashes and a notable increase in curl. That sounded like something I could use, so I got my hands on it. Spoiler alert: It does not disappoint!

I’m a firm believer that the wand is what really makes or breaks a mascara. lash smoothie™ exceeds expectations in that department, delivering an easy and smooth application thanks to its double-sided brush. The long bristles pick up the perfect amount of product and also do a great job of spreading an even coat. If you hate clumping as much as I do, then you’ll love how well the shorter bristles separate and define each hair.

I used to be one of those people who used two (yes, two!) mascaras to elongate and thicken my lashes, simply because one just didn’t do the trick. Little did I know I could achieve those same results with only a few swipes of Lash Smoothie. I’ve never used a product that makes my lashes look so full, and my eyes just pop. I got all of the oomph of fake lashes without the glue or flaky fallout. Plus, it’s long lasting and comes off easily with my makeup remover.

Not only does this mascara give lashes a more dramatic effect, but its blend of nutritious ingredients is also said to help condition them. Its “Green Queen” complex is made up of six oils — including hemp seed, avocado and baobab — that the brand says will help strengthen and nourish your lashes. And you won’t find a drop of parabens, phthalates or sulfates, so you can blink easy knowing your lashes are getting the royal treatment. The product currently runs for $23, but it’s honestly worth it for the instant results and the substantial amount of beneficial ingredients I experienced.

2020 has been quite the year of uncertainty, but one thing I’m sure about is that Tarte knows how to make a great mascara. Definitely give this one a try, then share it with your beauty guru friends as a last-minute stocking stuffer.